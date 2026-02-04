The 2026 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon, but teams have not waited to make buzzer-beating moves. Tuesday saw multiple NBA blockbuster trades with James Harden moving from the Clippers to the Cavaliers for Darius Garland, and the Jazz surprisingly acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies. What does Wednesday have in store? A lot of attention remains on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still on the Bucks as of Wednesday morning.

Giannis has been in trade rumors since last spring, but the Bucks did not signal they had plans to move him until late last month. It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will trade the face of the franchise before Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, or if the team will hang onto Antetokounmpo and revisit the situation this summer. The Warriors, Knicks, Timberwolves, Heat and Cavaliers are known to be in the Giannis sweepstakes this week.

NBA trade deadline tracker

These are the notable deals that have gone down since Saturday in the NBA.

Clippers trade James Harden to the Cavs for Darius Garland ( Grades

Jazz acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. as Grizzlies stock up on picks ( Grades

Celtics acquire Nikola Vučević from Bulls for Anfernee Simons ( Grades

Timberwolves dump Mike Conley's contract in deal that sends Jaden Ivey to Bulls ( Analysis

Cavs acquire Keon Ellis from the Kings ( Grades

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the biggest rumors and breaking NBA trade news throughout Wednesday. Follow along below.