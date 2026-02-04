Giannis comments again about wanting to stay with Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be torn. He loves Milwaukee and wants to stay with the Bucks. He also wants to compete for more championships. The Bucks star commented on his feelings around the trade deadline with The Athletic.
"Brother, if you ask me deep down what I want today, I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career," Antetokounmpo said. "I want to win here, another championship. And if you can tell me that's possible, let's just hang up the phone.
"You know basketball. You see basketball. You understand basketball. You've been around greatness. You've been around a championship team. You've been around a good culture. You've been around when the popcorn was popping. You were around; you saw it. If you tell me that that's possible, we can hang up the phone and keep on moving with our day."
Giannis also discussed the idea of the Bucks keeping him at the deadline and convincing him to stay in the summer if they are able to overhaul the roster.
"You're saying that if they can convince me to stay within the team, and the next year that we can compete? Oh yeah, 1,000 percent," Antetokounmpo said. "One million percent."
Giannis and the Bucks will eventually have clarity about their respective futures. It might be in 28 hours. It might be in five months.