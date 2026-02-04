Skip to Main Content
NBA trade deadline live updates: Latest news, rumors as eyes turn to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Multiple blockbuster NBA trades went down on Tuesday, so what does Wednesday have in store?

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon, but teams have not waited to make buzzer-beating moves. Tuesday saw multiple NBA blockbuster trades with James Harden moving from the Clippers to the Cavaliers for Darius Garland, and the Jazz surprisingly acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies. What does Wednesday have in store? A lot of attention remains on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is still on the Bucks as of Wednesday morning. 

Giannis has been in trade rumors since last spring, but the Bucks did not signal they had plans to move him until late last month. It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will trade the face of the franchise before Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, or if the team will hang onto Antetokounmpo and revisit the situation this summer. The Warriors, Knicks, Timberwolves, Heat and Cavaliers are known to be in the Giannis sweepstakes this week.

NBA trade deadline tracker

These are the notable deals that have gone down since Saturday in the NBA.

  • Clippers trade James Harden to the Cavs for Darius Garland (Grades)
  • Jazz acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. as Grizzlies stock up on picks (Grades)
  • Celtics acquire Nikola Vučević from Bulls for Anfernee Simons (Grades)
  • Timberwolves dump Mike Conley's contract in deal that sends Jaden Ivey to Bulls (Analysis)
  • Cavs acquire Keon Ellis from the Kings (Grades)

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the biggest rumors and breaking NBA trade news throughout Wednesday. Follow along below.

Giannis comments again about wanting to stay with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be torn. He loves Milwaukee and wants to stay with the Bucks. He also wants to compete for more championships. The Bucks star commented on his feelings around the trade deadline with The Athletic.

"Brother, if you ask me deep down what I want today, I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career," Antetokounmpo said. "I want to win here, another championship. And if you can tell me that's possible, let's just hang up the phone.

"You know basketball. You see basketball. You understand basketball. You've been around greatness. You've been around a championship team. You've been around a good culture. You've been around when the popcorn was popping. You were around; you saw it. If you tell me that that's possible, we can hang up the phone and keep on moving with our day."

Giannis also discussed the idea of the Bucks keeping him at the deadline and convincing him to stay in the summer if they are able to overhaul the roster.

"You're saying that if they can convince me to stay within the team, and the next year that we can compete? Oh yeah, 1,000 percent," Antetokounmpo said. "One million percent."

Giannis and the Bucks will eventually have clarity about their respective futures. It might be in 28 hours. It might be in five months.

 
Harden opens up after leaving the Clippers

James Harden, the newest Cleveland Cavalier, talked to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday night about leaving the Clippers to play for his fourth team in five seasons. Harden told Shelburne he did not request a trade.

"In life, not even just basketball, when things don't work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other. OK, maybe we just don't see a future with each other," Harden said. "Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be."

 
Draymond opens up about potentially leaving Warriors

Draymond Green has been a Warriors mainstay for more than a decade. But could a franchise legend be on his way out of the Bay? It's possible, especially if the Warriors are trying to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Green and his $25 million contract might very well be necessary in any deal that would bring Giannis to Golden State to pair the Greek Freak and Stephen Curry.

Golden State does not play again until after the deadline. Green was asked after Tuesday's loss to the 76ers about the possibility of having played his final game for the Warriors. 

"If it ends, what a f---ing run it has been," he said. Here's his full answer:

 
Giannis sleeper teams

Could a surprise team join the Giannis trade picture with an over-the-top offer? It's unlikely, but anything is possible at the NBA trade deadline. Sam Quinn lays out four teams who could throw their hats (and some interesting offers) into the ring, including the Cavs even after their James Harden trade.

Latest Giannis trade buzz

Here's the latest chatter on the Giannis trade front...

  • The Bucks would be OK waiting to the summer to figure out the future of their superstar, per Marc Stein. From his latest SubStack: "League sources say that the Bucks -- who deep down would still prefer not to trade their Face of the Franchise -- believe that a bolt of lottery luck in May could still keep alive Milwaukee's dream of convincing Antetokounmpo to extend the relationship one more time."
  • Stein also reported that the Warriors, Heat and Timberwolves remain in pursuit of Giannis this week, and that the Lakers could be a factor if this saga stretches to the summer. The Blazers have also been on the periphery of Giannis talks. Antetokounmpo, however, does not have interest in signing a long-term deal in Portland, per Stein.
  • Giannis himself commented on his relationship with Milwaukee and said ideally he would want to retire with the Bucks.
Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks
Getty Images
 
Setting the trade stage for Wednesday

James Harden is a Cavalier. Darius Garland is a Clipper. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a... uh... Jazz Man. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a Buck.

We've had blockbusters this week, but the league is now waiting to see if we'll get the biggest trade of the deadline. Giannis Watch continues on Wednesday, but there's more to keep an eye on. 

