The 2026 NBA trade deadline is less than an hour away. The trade everyone has been waiting for, however, appears like it will not happen this afternoon. Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline, per ESPN. The Knicks, Heat, Timberwolves and Warriors were all interested in Antetokounmpo at the deadline, but nobody's offer enticed the Bucks enough to move their franchise superstar midseason.

The biggest name to move so far on Thursday? Clippers center Ivica Zubac is heading to the Pacers. Zubac, an All-Defensive player and one of the better centers in the league, is heading to Indy as the Pacers look ahead to next season. The Pacers are heading to the lottery with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Clippers, meanwhile, have now traded two of their best players (Zubac and James Harden) shortly after going 15-3 and moving up in the standings.

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant is another big name to keep an eye on before the 3 p.m. ET deadline. But as we've seen this week, the deadline can always surprise. Anthony Davis has joined the Wizards, Jaren Jackson Jr. has joined the Jazz and Harden has joined the Cavaliers in the last two days alone. What else will Thursday have in store?

NBA trade deadline tracker

These are the notable deals that have gone down this week in the NBA.

Clippers send Ivica Zubac to the Pacers (Grades to come)

The Wolves strengthened their backcourt with Ayo Dosunmu ( Grades

The Lakers acquired sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Hawks ( Grades

Warriors send Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks for Kristaps Porziņģis ( Grades

Mavericks trade Anthony Davis to the Wizards ( Grades

Thunder acquire Jared McCain from 76ers ( Analysis

Clippers ship Chris Paul to Raptors ( Analysis

Clippers trade James Harden to the Cavs for Darius Garland ( Grades

Jazz acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. as Grizzlies stock up on picks ( Grades

Celtics acquire Nikola Vučević from Bulls for Anfernee Simons ( Grades

Timberwolves dump Mike Conley's contract in deal that sends Jaden Ivey to Bulls ( Analysis

CBS Sports will be monitoring the latest trade buzz, rumors and deals as the deadline approaches. Follow the action below.