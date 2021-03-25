The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After weeks of speculation, Orlando pulls off a trade sending its best player to Chicago in exchange for a young big man in Carter Jr.

Chicago gets some great offensive firepower with Vucevic to surround Zach LaVine with, which will surely help them in trying to push for playoff contention. For the Magic, this may be a sign of what's to come throughout the day, as several of their players have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks.

