In a three-way trade, the Portland Trail Blazers will acquire Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers, who will receive Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets, plus draft compensation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hornets will reportedly get draft compensation and Svi Mykhailiuk in the deal. Mykhaiuliuk was traded from the New York Knicks to the Blazers on Wednesday in the Josh Hart deal.

According to Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck, Philadelphia will receive New York's 2024 second-round pick and Portland's 2029 second-round pick, while Charlotte will receive a 2023 second-round pick. (The pick going to the Hornets will all but certainly be their own; it's the most favorable of Charlotte, Atlanta and Brooklyn's picks.)

For the Blazers, the objective here is simple: Improve the defense. The cast of characters around Damian Lillard is different this season, but the story has been the same: Fifth in offense, fifth from the bottom on the other end. Thybulle is a top-tier wing defender who can guard multiple positions and wreak havoc in passing lanes. Between him and Gary Payton II, Portland can have a true stopper on the court for all 48 minutes now. The problem is that it will be a challenge to play them together, given the spacing issues. Thybulle is a career 32.5 percent 3-point shooter, and opposing teams completely ignore him on the perimeter.

For the Sixers, this all but confirms that Thybulle was not going to have a role to play in their playoff run. He had already seen his playing time decline to a career-low 12.1 minutes per game this season, and he will be a restricted free agent in the summer. McDaniels will be an unrestricted free agent, but the trade gives Philadelphia a look at another long, versatile forward in his mid-20s.

McDaniels is hardly a marksman, either, but he's attempting 4.9 3s per 36 minutes this season, compared to Thybulle's 3.2 per 36. And while he has been a low-usage player in Charlotte, the Sixers could reasonably see more offensive upside in him. The picks are helpful, too.

The Hornets aren't going anywhere this season, and they have numerous decisions to make about their roster, either before 3 p.m. ET or a few months from now. This removes one of them -- McDaniels' free agency -- and gives a second round pick for their trouble.