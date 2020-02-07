NBA trade deadline passes and Kevin Love is still on the Cavs, who've misplayed this situation from the start

When LeBron James left Cleveland to join the Lakers in the summer of 2018, the writing was on the wall: The Cavs' run was over. LeBron was gone. Kyrie Irving was gone. The only All-Star that remained from their four-year Finals run was Kevin Love, who had one year left on his deal. Conventional wisdom suggested the Cavs would trade Love for young assets and begin their rebuild.

Instead, the Cavs almost immediately gave Love a four-year, $120 million extension. They said they intended to remain competitive in spite of LeBron's departure, which was either their foolish pride or sheer ignorance talking, but deep down they knew the truth. The peripheral pieces they'd added over the years were custom fit for LeBron. Without him, they were spare parts. And when they signed Love to that massive deal, they absolutely thought somebody else would end up writing most of the checks.

But here we are, another trade deadline has passed and Love is still in Cleveland. He's made his frustrations known on a few occasions this season. Back when he signed that extension, Love said he was committed to Cleveland and that he wanted to be there and all that good PR stuff, but he absolutely thought he'd be playing elsewhere by now.

At the time, the thought was that Love being locked up for four years would make him an attractive trade piece in a landscape being increasingly ruled by star players maximizing their leverage on short-term deals. But so far, Cleveland has overplayed its hand. The Cavs have been acting like they're holding an All-Star, but potential suitors don't see it that way, and Love continues to be wasted on a 13-39 team in the cellar of the Eastern Conference.

You look at some of the trades that went down on Thursday and in the days leading up to the deadline, and you start to see how far out of whack Cleveland's Love valuation has been. Andre Drummond, who's not as good as Love but was an All-Star as recently as 2018 (the last time Love was an All-Star, too), was dumped, ironically enough, to the Cavs for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick.

Meanwhile, the Warriors traded D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. Russell is 23 years old. He's was an All-Star last season and is averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists this season. One scout who spoke with CBS Sports said he believes Russell could be the best pick-and-roll player in the league. He's not perfect, but he's really good, better than Love at this point, and obviously younger, while Wiggins has been seen as a negative asset by most teams for the bulk of his career. And that's still all Golden State got for Russell.

On Tuesday, the Rockets, as part of a four-team deal, traded Clint Capela and a first-round pick to wind up with Robert Covington. Capela is arguably better than Love, and Houston still had to add a pick to land a two-way role player. Had the Cavs been willing to lower their trade bar to a reasonable level, they'd be off Love by now. It's not killing him that he's still there; where would they spend that money anyway? But it just makes no sense to not get something for Love before his value diminishes even more.

The original mistake was signing Love to the extension in the first place. Again, it was perhaps half stubbornness to prove they could win without LeBron and half thinking a long-term deal would actually make Love more attractive, but in reality, Love was coming off an All-Star season in 2018 and the glow of four straight Finals runs. His value was likely at its peak, and they surely could've found a deal by the following 2019 trade deadline.

It's not a completely dire situation. It's more just frustrating that a player who could, in the right situation, legitimately impact the title picture, is lost in irrelevancy. It has distorted the reality of how good he remains -- not as good as the Cavs think he is, but really good, an elite rebounder and passing big who can still score 25 points any night.

That helps a lot of teams. The Cavs just aren't one of them. And they should've known that from the start.