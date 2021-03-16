The NBA's March 25 trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams will have their chance to upgrade their rosters -- or unload players if a lottery pick is likely in the cards -- as they gear up for the second-half stretch and postseason push. In a unique season where the majority of teams remain in the playoff race or in position for a play-in spot, there appears to be far fewer sellers than buyers.

Among the 30 teams, we're keeping an extra close eye on the league's top contenders and what they might do ahead of the deadline. What moves will the Los Angeles Lakers make as they try to repeat as champions? Are the Brooklyn Nets done adding to their revamped roster? Can the Milwaukee Bucks do anything more to give Giannis Antetokounmpo a better shot at winning his first title? We examine the situation for each of the league's best teams as they look to make potential moves before March 25.

Trade deadline primers

(Check back daily as we break down a different contender.)