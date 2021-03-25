The Toronto Raptors are trading Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is somewhat unusual on its face. Powell and Trent are similar players, guards best known for their shooting, and Trent would seemingly make more sense for Portland given his superior defense. However, with both players headed for free agency this offseason, this deal sends a message about what each team is planning for the summer.

For Toronto, the appeal is obvious. Trent, as a former second-round pick, will have a tiny cap hold this offseason. He is going to be a restricted free agent, and the Raptors will be able to maximize their cap space by using it first and then re-signing Trent afterward. They couldn't have done the same with Powell because he is a veteran coming off an expensive deal this offseason. The Raptors are trading him in part because he is going to be expensive this offseason. That Trent is also restricted helps as well. The Raptors will be able to match any offer for him. Hood is merely matching salary, and his contract for next season is non-guaranteed.

In theory, expense is the same reason Portland is trading Trent. The Blazers wouldn't be giving him up if they were confident in their ability to retain him this offseason. Trent and Powell will likely go for similar amounts when the dust settles, but Portland has had Trent in the building. They know more about his situation than they do Powell's, and likely feel that Powell is the more retainable player.

The Blazers currently rank sixth in the Western Conference. Powell gives them another explosive scorer in the backcourt alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but with Trent gone, their defense has likely gotten worse. Now, they'll have to rely largely on scoring to fuel their success, while Toronto gets a long-term two-way shooting guard that it should be able to retain this offseason.