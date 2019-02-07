NBA trade deadline: Rockets, Cavs and Kings agree to 3-team deal including Iman Shumpert, Alec Burks and Brandon Knight

Teams just keep pulling off deals before the NBA trade deadline.

With the trade deadline looming on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets just pulled off a three-team trade featuring several players and a protected first-round draft pick changing hands.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have acquired Iman Shumpert, while the Cavs have acquired a lottery protected first-round pick, Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss. The Kings have acquired shooting guard Alec Burks to round out the deal.

Furthermore, the Cavs will also send recently acquired players -- from the Portland Trail Blazers trade from this past weekend -- Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets.

Houston had been looking for a 3-and-D guard since losing Trevor Ariza via free agency over the summer. Shumpert fills that void, having served in that role for the Cavaliers during their championship run back in 2016. The 28-year-old Shumpert had averaged 8.9 points per game on 36.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 42 games and 40 starts for the Kings this season.

In the case of Burks, the 6-foot-6 guard had averaged 11.6 points per game on 37.8 percent from beyond the arc since being acquired by the Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz in late November in the Kyle Korver trade. He will provide Sacramento with another scoring option as they seek their first playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season.

In the case of Chriss, he's an expiring contract who will be a free agent this summer but will have an opportunity to show his worth while playing on the clearly rebuilding Cavaliers. Knight has one year left on his deal worth $15.6 million. However, the 27-year-old Knight had been a major disappointment for the Rockets, appearing in just 12 games and averaging just under 10 minutes per game this season.

All three teams accomplished their objective with this multi-team trade -- the Cavs traded Burks while his value was high, the Rockets acquired their 3-and-D player and the Kings added another offensive weapon as they look to continue their playoff push.