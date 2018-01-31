NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers showing interest in Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans
The 76ers are ready to make a playoff push and they could go after Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans
The 76ers are 10-5 since Christmas. and they're looking to take their great play and convert it into a legitimate playoff run. In order to do that, they might need to make a trade and upgrade the roster. With the Feb. 8 trade deadline coming up, there won't be much more time to do that.
One player the 76ers have reportedly shown interest in, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times is Memphis guard Tyreke Evans. The combo player is on an expiring contract and there isn't much he can bring to a Grizzlies team that's destined for the lottery. Memphis is seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Evan's services.
This could be an interesting deal. Evans is a solid ball-dominant guard that can use his length and size to get to the rim against smaller defenders. His scoring ability could help the 76ers off the bench and he could play a role similar to what Ben Simmons has in the starting unit.
According to Keith Pompey, the Celtics, Cavaliers, Pelicans, Thunder, Heat and Rockets are among the other teams around the league that have contacted the Grizzlies. If someone is willing to part with a first rounder then that team will end up with Evans.
This sounds like the Grizzlies are asking for way too much, but with the deadline coming up this could turn into a bidding war for Evans. That's exactly what Memphis wants. Raise the price as high as possible then flip their asset.
