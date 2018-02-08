NBA trade deadline rumors: Cavs, Clippers still discussing a DeAndre Jordan deal

One of the Cavaliers' biggest weaknesses this season is their defense. They've been pitiful on that end, and while it might not be completely fixable, a solid rim protector could make up for their weaknesses on that end in a big way. Someone like Clippers center DeAndre Jordan could help in a big way.

Los Angeles has had Jordan on the block for most of the deadline and multiple teams have been connected to him. However, now that the Clippers traded away Blake Griffin and signed Lou Williams to a contract extension, they may feel less pressured to get a deal done for him before the 3 p.m. ET deadline. However, that hasn't stopped the Cavs from calling them about Jordan.

The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Jordan is an interesting asset for the Clippers. He's in the second-to-last year of his contract, but he has the ability to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His ability is unquestioned, but rival teams are smart to be hesitant in giving up anything too valuable for a possible mid-season rental.

A trade for Jordan comes down to the risk someone is willing to take on him walking in the offseason. If the Cavs are willing to take that gamble for the sake of improving their defense then, as long as they don't sell everything to get him, a deal might be worth it.