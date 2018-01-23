NBA trade deadline rumors: Cavs closing in on deal for Kings' George Hill

It's no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for some help as the trade deadline approaches, as their team has been linked to players like DeAndre Jordan, Kemba Walker and George Hill.

It appears that one of those players, Hill, is on the verge of packing his bags for Cleveland. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a deal for the Cavs to acquire Hill from the Sacramento Kings is imminent.

"Definite change happening. One trade for sure, maybe multiple," Windhorst said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "The Jump." "They're way down the road on a deal with Sacramento for George Hill. That's like on the 1-yard line."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the discussions, and added that Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye have been the players most brought up in the potential deal.

Sacramento and Cleveland continue to discuss a deal for guard George Hill, league sources tell ESPN. Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye are primary players in ongoing conversations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

Windhorst also reported that the Cavs have been talking with the Los Angeles Lakers about a potential trade, though he didn't identify any players. He believes the Cavaliers will make multiple moves to shake up their current roster.

Hill clearly hasn't worked out in Sacramento and the Kings appear to be headed toward a full rebuild, so they'll happily unload the three-year, $57 million contract he signed this summer. Frye's contract is expiring and Shumpert has a player option for next season, so the Kings would likely have no problem taking those players on. The Cavs could also throw in their own first-round pick this season (not Brooklyn's pick, which they received int he Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade), if they need to sweeten the deal.

The Cavs are getting desperate after losing nine of their last 12 games, and have reportedly turned hostile. Windhorst said that harsh language was thrown around during a team meeting in which Kevin Love was accused of faking an illness to leave the Cavs' blowout loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

At 6-foot-3, Hill is capable of playing both guard spots and is known as a capable defender (though the numbers don't indicate it this season), an area where the Cavs are sorely deficient. Hill's lengthy, expensive contract probably isn't ideal for a team that's looking to get younger and build for the future, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

The 31-year-old Hill has averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds for the Kings this season, but he put up a career-high 16.9 points per game last year for the Utah Jazz, while dishing out 4.2 assists per game.

Whether Hill is the answer remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Cavs don't think they have what it takes to win the NBA title with their roster as it's currently constructed.