NBA trade deadline rumors: Celtics in pursuit of Lou Williams, Tyreke Evans

The Celtics managed to get a solid scoring big man when they picked up Greg Monroe after he was bought out by the Suns. Is Boston, owners of the best record in the East, done making moves before the Feb. 8 trade deadline? According to the Boston Herald, the Celtics might just be getting started. Still in pursuit of scoring off the bench, they're currently being connected to the Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans and the Clippers' Lou Williams. Both ball-handling scorers are in the middle of arguably the best seasons of their careers.

According to two Western Conference sources, the Celts are still in pursuit of Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans. They have had discussions regarding others, but those two appear to be the main targets as the C's look to add scoring off the bench.

Both Evans and Williams would be interesting additions to the Celtics roster. However, both could be costly depending on their respective team's asking price. The Grizzlies have reportedly been seeking a first-round pick for Evans and have found a lot of potential interest in him. Danny Ainge might not be willing to pay for that much to get him.

Williams has been connected to the Cavaliers and, like Evans, there's reported interest in him from multiple teams. If the Celtics are going to get him they might have to outbid for him. While this something they can certainly do, the question is if that's something they want to do.