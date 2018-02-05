NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks big man Willy Hernangomez wants to be traded

The Knicks have had a log jam at the center spot all season long and it's put players like Willy Hernangomez in a rough spot. The young big man needs playing time, but New York hasn't been able to consistently give that to him. He's only played in 25 games this season and is averaging less than 10 minutes in those games.

Not able to find the role he wants, Hernangomez has reportedly told the Knicks that he wants to be traded before Thursday's trade deadline. If a deal like this occurred it would certainly open up New York's roster with more flexibility.

Sources: Center Willy Hernangomez seeks trade from the New York Knicks before NBA's Thursday deadline. Story: https://t.co/64RBpYm9Fv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2018

The 23-year-old has plenty of room to grow as a player, and considering the direction the Knicks are heading, it would be odd to see them give up on such a young prospect. However, they've also given him little playing time, so it's hard to gauge how much they value his potential.

The Knicks should be able to use that potential to get a decent return of some kind. They won't be able to swindle someone, but anything that can be used as a future asset would be great return for a young piece like Hernangomez.