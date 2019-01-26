NBA trade deadline rumors: Lakers open to parting with young core; Grizzlies willing to move Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

The NBA season has passed the halfway point, and suddenly the trade deadline is just two weeks away. With playoff races starting to take shape, the next stretch will determine whether teams are sellers or buyers heading into Feb. 7. Right now, with parity at an all-time high, and over two-thirds of the league in the playoff hunt, there are a lot more buyers than sellers, but that could all change rather quickly.

Ahead of the deadline, here's a roundup of all the latest trade rumors spreading across the league.

Lakers open to dealing young core to land superstar

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, the Lakers are approaching two types of trades: a trade that "shores up the current roster" to get them into the playoffs, or "a blockbuster that lands the Lakers a second superstar." The latter, of course, would presumably be to nab Anthony Davis off the Pelicans, a player who Lakers fans have been eyeing all year,. The Lakers would be reportedly be willing to part with some combination of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to make it happen.

Grizzlies prepared to move on from Conley, Gasol

After years of trying desperately to hold on to the Grit 'N' Grind era, it seems the Grizzlies are finally ready to move on. According to recent reports, the team is now listening to offers for franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. It won't be easy to find suitable trades considering their ages and contracts, but this marks a new step for the team, which had previously been reluctant to make any blockbuster deals. -- Updated on Jan. 23

Wizards holding on to Beal, could move Porter

Despite their poor start to the season, the Wizards are still in the playoff race right now, and that means they haven't turned into sellers. Depending on how the next couple of weeks go, they very well could be inclined to start moving some of their better players, but Bradley Beal won't be among them. The team is reportedly set on keeping Beal, who has been playing fantastic basketball as of late. Otto Porter Jr., however, could be dealt, and the Jazz are apparently on the chase. -- Updated on Jan. 23

Mavs discussed Smith Jr. with multiple teams

Dennis Smith Jr. was away from the Mavericks for five games amid trade rumors, though the team termed his absence as a sore back and illness. In any case, he was back on the court on Tuesday night, and helped them defeat the Clippers. However, he may not be back for good. Per The Athletic, the Mavericks discussed Smith deals with several teams, including the Lakers and Knicks, but the two sides will evaluate the next few weeks before making a decision. While finding a deal that makes sense will be tricky, one still could happen. -- Updated on Jan. 23

Hornets eager to keep, re-sign Walker

Kemba Walker has dealt with trade rumors for a while, but this year it seems like he can rest easy. According to The Athletic, Hornets owner Michael Jordan has made it clear that Walker is not on the table. Moreover, Jordan is hopeful that he can re-sign Walker and keep the Hornets' all-time leading scorer in town for the long-term future. -- Updated on Jan. 23