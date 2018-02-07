NBA trade deadline rumors: Lou Williams looking likely to stay with Clippers

Lou Williams has had a phenomenal season.

In fact, it's pretty clearly been the best season of his career. He's averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists per game -- each of which would be career-highs -- and shooting 38 percent from 3. He came up just short of making his first All-Star Game, but looks like the favorite to take home the Sixth Man of the Year Award for the second time in his career.

But because of how well he's been playing, it seemed likely his time with the Clippers would come to an end at the trade deadline -- especially after the team recently traded Blake Griffin. However, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, Williams may end up staying in Los Angeles for a few more seasons. The Clippers and Williams are apparently close on a contract extension. Via ESPN:

Extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the LA Clippers have gathered significant momentum, and a new contract is within reach before Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN. Rival teams were increasingly resigned late Tuesday night that Williams, 31, was exiting the trade market and returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources said.

If Williams does indeed agree to a contract extension with the Clippers, that will certainly put a bit of a damper on the trade deadline. The high-volume scorer was expected to be one of the main trade targets for contenders looking to upgrade their bench.

Williams being out of the mix could be good news for teams like Memphis or Atlanta, two teams that do have veteran scoring options to trade in Tyreke Evans and Marco Belinelli. With one less scorer on the market, the prices could be raised to get those players.