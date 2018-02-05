NBA trade deadline rumors: Nuggets going over scenarios for Celtics' Marcus Smart

The Nuggets have managed to keep themselves in the playoff race despite dealing with injuries, but their lack of quality point guards has been a major weakness all season. Jamal Murray has broken out and proven that he's a future star they can rely on, but he's also the only quality guard on the roster.

Which is why it's not a surprise to hear from Marc Stein of the New York Times that the Nuggets have shown interest in Celtics guard Marcus Smart. Boston is reportedly willing to move Smart for the right price and Denver could use him as the backup guard it's been looking for.

Denver is among the teams that has explored Marcus Smart trade scenarios with Boston, according to league sources. Emmanuel Mudiay has been made available, sources say, but the Celts covet a first-round pick for Smart — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2018

Emmanuel Mudiay being involved in the rumor is not surprising, but it's disappointing to hear that the Nuggets may have given up on the former lottery pick. He just hasn't shown that he's capable of being a quality guard and the Nuggets want to win now. They can't spend any more time trying to develop him at this stage of their building process.

The interesting asset in this conversation is the first-round pick that the Celtics are seeking. The Celtics and Danny Ainge have always been fickle with how they approach trades. The Nuggets might be able to bring this down to the wire and see if they can get Smart for a lower price. If they can't they'll have to ask themselves if a backup guard is worth the price of a first-round pick.