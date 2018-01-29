NBA trade deadline rumors: Pistons want 'significant' return for Avery Bradley

After a strong start, the Detroit Pistons have gone into a tailspin. Once 14-6, they're now 22-26 and have lost their past eight games.

Now three games back of the eighth seed in the East, they're still technically in the playoff hunt but are fading fast. And with the trade deadline approaching, they're now reportedly looking to make some moves with their eye on the future. According to ESPN, the Pistons have made veteran guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, though their current asking price is "significant."

Via ESPN:

The Detroit Pistons have made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, league sources told ESPN. So far, Detroit's asking price for Bradley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is significant, league sources said. The Pistons acquired Bradley in a July trade with the Boston Celtics with hopes of ultimately signing him to a long-term deal this summer. Now, the Pistons are searching for a return on Bradley prior to the possibility of losing him without compensation in free agency, league sources said.

With Bradley set to become a free agent, this seems to signal that the Pistons are not interested in paying him the kind of money he may get in the summer.

Bradley has struggled this season, both with injuries and his play. His efficiency on offense is way down, and the PIstons have fared much better with him off the court -- even, surprisingly, on the defensive end. The Pistons' defensive rating with Bradley on the floor is 107.9, but when he sits, it falls to 101.5.

It will be interesting to see how things play out around the deadline. Bradley hasn't been as good as he was last season, but he can still knock down 3s (38 percent this season) and play solid on-ball defense. Contending teams would likely enjoy the addition of Bradley, but it all just depends on how "significant" that asking price is from Detroit.