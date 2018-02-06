NBA trade deadline rumors: Suns make Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley available
The Suns are prepared to part ways with a couple of their veterans for the right price
Veterans are crucial to a team as young as the Phoenix Suns, but the oganization is reportedly willing to part with two of their elder statesmen, Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley, as the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline approaches.
According to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, the Suns have made both Chandler and Dudley available for trades:
"If you want Tyson Chandler or Jared Dudley, call -- Phoenix is willing to send out both of them."
Chandler is a 35-year-old former All-Star averaging 6.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in 25 minutes per game for the Suns this season. Dudley, 32, hasn't made much of an impact this season, but has come on of late with more playing time -- perhaps not so coincidentally, considering the Suns are hoping to find a trade partner for him.
The Suns clearly have no interest in anything but their young core of Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss. The fact that they were unable to find a trade partner for Greg Monroe (they bought him out last week) does not bode well for moving Chandler and Dudley.
However, if there's a playoff team out there willing to part with a second-round pick, Chandler and/or Dudley would provide a great locker room presence and could perform solidly in limited minutes when called upon.
