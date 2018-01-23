NBA trade deadline rumors: Warriors reportedly eyeing one of the Knicks' centers
Kyle O'Quinn has reportedly drawn interest from the Warriors
It seems weird that the Warriors would want to add another center to their roster, but according to ESPN, there are rumors that Knicks big man Kyle O'Quinn could be someone that Golden State is at least looking at. New York needs to get rid of at least one of the big men on its roster and O'Quinn is one of its movable pieces.
However, despite how well O'Quinn has played in moments this season, is he really someone that is going to move the needle for the Warriors? What kind of return would he bring to the Knicks if they did move him? On top of this, New York has other bigs it can move. One player reportedly getting some interest is Willy Hernangomez.
Opposing executives believe that the Knicks will move one of their four centers before the deadline. As ESPN first reported, several teams have expressed interest in 23-year-old center Willy Hernangomez.
...
Starting center Enes Kanter and backup center Kyle O'Quinn also have received interest from opposing executives, sources said, with members of the Golden State Warriors among those executives to express interest in 27-year-old big man O'Quinn.
"O'Quinn has certainly outperformed his contract," said David Jacober, a strategic planning consultant for NBA teams. "His diversity on offense makes him attractive to a number of teams, such as Houston and Golden State."
The Knicks' goal here is clear. They want to create some room that will let them play all their bigs and give them some rotation flexibility. However, they probably aren't going to get much return for an O'Quinn or Enes Kanter type. They might get something back for Hernangomez, but are they willing to move such a young piece with potential? Don't even worry about Joakim Noah. He's not getting moved, because his contract is untradeable.
The Warriors on the other hand, while they could definitely add O'Quinn, it's just hard to see what they gain from this. Zaza Pachulia works for them and Jordan Bell has been incredible. There just doesn't seem to be a gain for them here outside of roster depth.
