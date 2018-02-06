NBA trade deadline rumors: Wizards make Gortat available; DeAndre Jordan on radar

The Wizards have floated between great and good this season. When they play at their peak, few teams look as good as them, but their low points leave a lot to be desired. A trade involving Marcin Gortat could be exactly what they need to give their season a boost.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Wizards are engaged in trade discussions involving Gortat. The Wizards are looking for a short-term upgrade that won't bring back long-term money. One player that fits the bill for the Wizards is Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan.

Gortat might be near the end of his career, but he still has use as an NBA big man. He's one of the best screen setters in the league and he's good at containing in the pick and roll despite his defense slipping a bit this season. However, if the Wizards are going to move anyone for an upgrade, he's probably the best option for that.

Jordan is an interesting name to see attached to Washington. He would certainly give the Wizards an athletic edge they don't currently have, and he'd be a good rental option for a team that just wants to take on short-term money.