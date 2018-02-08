NBA trade deadline tracker 2018: Cavs cut the cord on Isaiah Thomas experiment

The NBA trade deadline is a couple of weeks earlier this season, so that means the madness all goes down on Thursday. There are plenty of names being floated out there, but with asking prices reportedly a bit high, it will be interesting to see how many of them are moved by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Teams like the Cavaliers appear desperate to make a deal, and we'll track every trade for you below. Let the deadline insanity commence.

2018 NBA Trade Tracker:

2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





LAL G Isaiah Thomas

F Channing Frye

2018 first-round draft pick





CLE G Jordan Clarkson

F Larry Nance, Jr.







2/8/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DET G Jameer Nelson

2022 second-round draft pick





CHI F Willie Reed

2022 second-round draft pick







2/7/18 TEAM RECEIVES





CHA C Willy Hernangomez





NY F Johnny O'Bryant

2020 second-round draft pick

2021 second-round draft pick







2/5/18 TEAM RECEIVES





MIL C Tyler Zeller





BKN G Rashad Vaughn

2018 second-round draft pick







2/1/18 TEAM RECEIVES





NO F Nikola Mirotic

2021 second-round pick





CHI C Omer Asik

G Tony Allen

G Jameer Nelson

2018 first-round draft pick







1/29/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DET F Blake Griffin

F Brice Johnson

F Willie Reed





LAC G Avery Bradley

F Tobias Harris

C Boban Marjanovic

2018 first-round draft pick







We will continue to update the tracker as more trades are made before the Feb. 8 deadline.