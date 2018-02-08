NBA trade deadline tracker 2018: Cavs cut the cord on Isaiah Thomas experiment
The NBA trade deadline is a couple of weeks earlier this season, so that means the madness all goes down on Thursday. There are plenty of names being floated out there, but with asking prices reportedly a bit high, it will be interesting to see how many of them are moved by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Teams like the Cavaliers appear desperate to make a deal, and we'll track every trade for you below. Let the deadline insanity commence.
Rumors: Raptors interested in Jordan
The Clippers big man is receiving plenty of interest around the league
Report: Cavs send I.T. to Lakers
The Lakers will also receive the Cavaliers' first-round pick and Channing Frye
Nelson gives Pistons depth: Trade Grades
Jameer Nelson is being re-united with his former coach, but how much will that help the Pi...
Report: Nelson traded to Pistons
The Pistons will send back Willie Reed as Jameer Nelson and Stan Van Gundy reunite in Detr...
Rumors: Knicks interested in Payton
Knicks GM Scott Perry drafted Elfrid Payton in Orlando and he's showing some interest in his...
