NBA trade deadline tracker 2018: Jameer Nelson reunited with Pistons' Van Gundy

The NBA trade deadline is a couple of weeks earlier this season, so that means the madness all goes down on Thursday. There are plenty of names being floated out there, but with asking prices reportedly a bit high, it will be interesting to see how many of them are moved by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Teams like the Cavaliers appear desperate to make a deal, and we'll track every trade for you below. Let the deadline insanity commence.

2018 NBA Trade Tracker:

2/8/18TEAM RECEIVES


DET
G Jameer Nelson
2022 second-round draft pick


CHI
F Willie Reed
2022 second-round draft pick


2/7/18TEAM RECEIVES


CHA
C Willy Hernangomez


NY
F Johnny O'Bryant
2020 second-round draft pick
2021 second-round draft pick


2/5/18TEAM RECEIVES


MIL
C Tyler Zeller


BKN
G Rashad Vaughn
2018 second-round draft pick


2/1/18TEAM RECEIVES


NO
F Nikola Mirotic
2021 second-round pick


CHI
C Omer Asik
G Tony Allen
G Jameer Nelson
2018 first-round draft pick


1/29/18TEAM RECEIVES


DET
F Blake Griffin
F Brice Johnson
F Willie Reed


LAC
G Avery Bradley
F Tobias Harris
C Boban Marjanovic
2018 first-round draft pick


We will continue to update the tracker as more trades are made before the Feb. 8 deadline.

