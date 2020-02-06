NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: D'Angelo Russell goes from Warriors to Timberwolves, per report

We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as the Feb. 6 trade deadline is almost here

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed. 

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. A blockbuster trade has been reported on Wednesday with the Warriors trading D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and two future picks. The Warriors are also sending Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans to Minnesota. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 6 (deadline day)

1
Acquired: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2021 second-round pick
2
Acquired: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans

Acquired: Bruno Caboclo, Grizzlies second-round pick

Acquired: Jordan Bell, Rockets second-round pick
1
Acquired: Skal Labissiere, $2 million in cash
2
Acquired: Cap space

Acquired: Cash

Acquired: Derrick Walton Jr.

Feb. 6


Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill

Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Feb. 5


Acquired: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Acquired: Three future second-round picks

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?  

Feb. 5


Acquired: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Acquired: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks

Feb. 4


Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)

Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)

Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene

Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 24


Acquired: 2020 second-round pick (via Jazz)

Acquired: Willie Cauley-Stein

Acquired: Justin Patton, cash considerations

Acquired: Isaiah Roby

Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>

Jan. 21 


Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick

Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 16 


Acquired: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham

Acquired: Allen Crabbe

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Dec. 23


Acquired: Jordan Clarkson

Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories