NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, send Justise Winslow to Grizzlies in six-player deal

We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as the Feb. 6 trade deadline is just hours away

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed. 

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. One trade reported on Wednesday was the Heat acquiring Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies in a reported six-player trade that includes Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill going to Miami, while Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters head to Memphis. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 6

1
Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
2
Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Feb. 5

1
Acquired: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III
2
Acquired: Three future second-round picks

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?  

Feb. 5

1
Acquired: Jabari Parker, Alex Len
2
Acquired: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks

Feb. 4

1
Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)
2
Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)
3
Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene
4
Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 24

1
Acquired: Jazz's 2020 second-round pick
2
Acquired: Willie Cauley-Stein
1
Acquired: Justin Patton, cash considerations
2
Acquired: Isaiah Roby

Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>

Jan. 21 

1
Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
2
Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 16 

1
Acquired: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
2
Acquired: Allen Crabbe

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Dec. 23

1
Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
2
Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories