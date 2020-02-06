NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, send Justise Winslow to Grizzlies in six-player deal
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as the Feb. 6 trade deadline is just hours away
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed.
Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. One trade reported on Wednesday was the Heat acquiring Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies in a reported six-player trade that includes Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill going to Miami, while Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters head to Memphis. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Feb. 6
Feb. 5
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Feb. 5
Feb. 4
|1
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)
|2
|Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)
|3
|Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene
|4
|Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 24
Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>
Jan. 21
|1
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|2
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
|1
|Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
|2
|Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Grizzlies trade Iguodala to Heat
The Heat are making at least one big move before Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Feb. 6 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
2020 NBA buyout market primer
Transaction season doesn't end at the trade deadline
-
Bucks vs. Sixers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Bucks vs. Sixers matchup 10,000 times.
-
99 players who could be traded by Feb. 6
A look at the big names and not-so-big names worth discussing in between now and this season's...
-
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
Activity is heating up as the Feb. 6 trade deadline is almost here
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant