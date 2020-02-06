NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, send Justise Winslow to Grizzlies in six-player deal

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed.

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. One trade reported on Wednesday was the Heat acquiring Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies in a reported six-player trade that includes Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill going to Miami, while Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters head to Memphis. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 6

1 Heat Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill 2 Grizzlies Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Feb. 5

1 76ers Acquired: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III 2 Warriors Acquired: Three future second-round picks

Feb. 5

1 Kings Acquired: Jabari Parker, Alex Len 2 Hawks Acquired: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks

Feb. 4

1 Rockets Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks) 2 Timberwolves Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks) 3 Hawks Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene 4 Nuggets Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Jan. 24

Jan. 21

Jan. 16

Dec. 23

