NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rockets send Clint Capela to Hawks in massive four-team, 12-player deal

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed.

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Remember, friends: Always protect your draft picks.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 4

1 Rockets Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks) 2 Timberwolves Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks) 3 Hawks Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene 4 Nuggets Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 24

Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>

Jan. 21

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 16

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Dec. 23

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?