NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rockets send Clint Capela to Hawks in massive four-team, 12-player deal
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the urgency to complete deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline has never been higher. Who those deals might include remains to be seen, but a number of trades that will impact the playoff picture have already been executed.
Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Feb. 4
|1
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)
|2
|Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)
|3
|Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene
|4
|Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 24
Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>
Jan. 21
|1
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|2
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
|1
|Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
|2
|Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
