NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Warriors send D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves; Andre Drummond dealt to Cavaliers
We've got you covered with every deal that has transpired before the trade deadline ended
The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone. Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety. A blockbuster trade has been reported on Wednesday with the Warriors trading D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and two future picks. The Warriors are also sending Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans to Minnesota. Also, the Pistons sent Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers in a three-player deal. Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage of the deal.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Feb. 6 (deadline day)
|1
|Acquired: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2021 second-round pick
|2
|Acquired: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans
|1
|Acquired: <strong> </strong> Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
|2
|Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Gorgui Dieng
|3
|Acquired: James Johnson
Feb. 5
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Feb. 5
Feb. 4
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)
|
|Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)
|
|Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene
|
|Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 24
Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>
Jan. 21
|
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Grades: Cavaliers add Drummond
Drummond being traded wasn't a shock, but the destination and price certainly were
-
Report: Clippers land Morris, Thomas
The Wizards joined in with the Clippers and Knicks in the final minutes to form a three-team...
-
Gianna Bryant's jersey retired
The school held a ceremony on Wednesday to honor the former student-athlete
-
Report: Grizzlies trade Iguodala to Heat
The Heat are making at least one big move before Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
Grades: Russell to Wolves for Wiggins
Just when we thought the deal was dead, the Warriors and Wolves pull off a blockbuster
-
Report: Andre Drummond traded to Cavs
The Cavaliers pulled off a stunner at the trade deadline
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant