NBA trade deadline: Why the Suns could be a perfect landing spot for Lonzo Ball to flourish

The Lakers are reportedly throwing the kitchen sink (while it's still attached to the plumbing) at the Pelicans in their attempts to land superstar Anthony Davis, but it doesn't seem like the Pelicans want to budge right now. One of the players involved in talks is Lonzo Ball, but his outspoken father doesn't want his son playing in New Orleans.

LaVar Ball has resurfaced to say that if Lonzo goes anywhere, he wants it to be Phoenix. This would force the Lakers' hand to try to negotiate a three-way trade with the Suns. It's not an easy prospect, but the Lakers seem desperate to try to land Davis before Thursday's trade deadline.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about LaVar's preference for his son to end up in Phoenix. While Bell mostly glosses over LaVar's opinion, he does say that Phoenix could be a better setting for Lonzo, all things considered. The new digs could give Lonzo a chance to evolve in ways he hasn't been able to in Los Angeles, but all of this is obviously contingent on a deal getting done.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube