NBA trade deadline: Why the Suns could be a perfect landing spot for Lonzo Ball to flourish
Raja Bell likes the idea of Lonzo in Phoenix -- as does LaVar Ball
The Lakers are reportedly throwing the kitchen sink (while it's still attached to the plumbing) at the Pelicans in their attempts to land superstar Anthony Davis, but it doesn't seem like the Pelicans want to budge right now. One of the players involved in talks is Lonzo Ball, but his outspoken father doesn't want his son playing in New Orleans.
LaVar Ball has resurfaced to say that if Lonzo goes anywhere, he wants it to be Phoenix. This would force the Lakers' hand to try to negotiate a three-way trade with the Suns. It's not an easy prospect, but the Lakers seem desperate to try to land Davis before Thursday's trade deadline.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest host Tommy Tran talk about LaVar's preference for his son to end up in Phoenix. While Bell mostly glosses over LaVar's opinion, he does say that Phoenix could be a better setting for Lonzo, all things considered. The new digs could give Lonzo a chance to evolve in ways he hasn't been able to in Los Angeles, but all of this is obviously contingent on a deal getting done.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's 76ers vs. Raptors game 10,000 tim...
-
Pelicans prevented Davis from returning
Davis is ready to return to on-court action
-
NBA odds, top parlay picks for Feb. 5
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 5 Top lineups, picks
Mike McClue, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Harden kept up his historic scoring streak while the Spurs saw their five-game win streak...
-
42 players who could be traded
Will Anthony Davis be among the players to get dealt before the upcoming trade deadline?