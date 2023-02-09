Two years ago, the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade, pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. One year ago, they traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, acquiring Ben Simmons. Four days ago, they traded Irving. Now, they've traded Kevin Durant.

Is a Simmons trade next?

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Nets discussed Simmons with several teams on Wednesday. This follows a report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that Simmons' name has come up in discussions with the Toronto Raptors.

Simmons is now far and away Brooklyn's highest-paid player, and he'll be owed $40.3 million in 2024-25. If the franchise is pivoting toward a full rebuild, it might prefer to have financial flexibility.

It is unclear, though, what a potential Simmons trade would look like. After having back injury in the offseason, Simmons has been dealing with knee soreness, which has periodically taken him out of the lineup. His usage rate has dropped to 14.3 percent, partially because he was sharing the floor with Durant and Irving, partially because his aggressiveness has waxed and waned. He's 26 years old, just two years removed from finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. This would be the definition of selling low.

In theory, the Nets have created an ideal situation for Simmons. Assuming they don't turn around and deal for another star, they've removed any expectations that they need to compete for a championship immediately. They can afford to be patient. They've also stacked their roster with players who complement him. Brooklyn has:

One way to look at this: All the Nets are missing, aside from superstars, is a stretch big. Imagine if Simmons could snap his fingers and return to his All-NBA form.

Another way: Hours before the trade deadline, Brooklyn's roster is a strange mix of players it acquired to support Durant and Irving and players it acquired in exchange for Durant and Irving. It is crazy deep, but it is unlikely to be quite this deep by the end of the afternoon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nets are going to look at Crowder trades, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst said they're "definitely" going to make one or more additional moves, specifically mentioning Crowder and O'Neale. Brooklyn could try to package players and picks to get another core player, sell some of the vets for more draft capital or simply try to create more financial flexibility so it can build something entirely new. A Simmons trade could happen. Just about anything could.