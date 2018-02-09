NBA trade grades: Bulls get younger by landing Noah Vonleh from the Trail Blazers
Portland wanted to get out of the luxury tax and Noah Vonleh was just the guy to do that for them
Sometimes it's hard to find a match when it comes to making a trade in the NBA. Other times, it's as simple as what the Trail Blazers and Bulls agreed upon Thursday. Portland was in need of some salary relief and Chicago was looking to get younger as part of its rebuild. Just hours before the trade deadline buzzer, the Bulls acquired big man Noah Vonleh in exchange for the draft rights to Serbian big man Milocan Rakovich.
Let's grade the trade:
Chicago Bulls (Grade: A)
Chicago receives:
The Bulls got a young big man in Noah Vonleh. He isn't going to change their fortunes or lead them on a win streak, but he's a former top 10 pick and only 22 years old. There's still plenty of potential in Vonleh to get better and be someone the Bulls can rely on. For now, he'll provide depth and grow on a young building team.
The best part of this deal for the Bulls is they gave up absolutely nothing in the process. They get to take a flyer on a young big man for free. Very good deal for Chicago.
Portland Trail Blazers (Grade: B-)
Portland receives:
- Rights to Milocan Rakovich
It's OK if you thought this was a made-up name, but it's not. Milovan Rakovich is the 60th overall pick from the 2007 NBA Draft. He's spent his entire career in Europe and at 32 years old, he is probably not coming over to the league anytime soon. By making this move, the Blazers received cap relief to get under the luxury tax.
This is a smart move by Portland. They didn't need Vonleh, and they certainly aren't a team that should be paying the luxury tax, so passing him off to save some money will be beneficial to them.
-
Kemba Walker added James' All-Star team
Porzingis tore a ligament in his knee that will sideline him for the season this week
-
R.J. Adelman dead at 44
Adelman was the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman
-
Full NBA All-Star Game rosters
Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Ranking NBA trade deadline moves
There is a lot to sort through after Thursday's NBA trade deadline, so let's put things in...
-
Cavs announce LeBron no longer in charge
Say what you want about Dan Gilbert, but he and Koby Altman pulled off a magic act on Thur...
-
Top NBA buyout candidates
Teams must sign players before March 1 for them to be eligible for the playoffs
Add a Comment