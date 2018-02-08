NBA trade grades: Cavs win 3-team deal, getting two best players in Hood, Hill

The Cavaliers, Jazz and Kings have all been in a handful of rumors leading up to the NBA trade deadline, but the way they came together on deadline day to form a three-team trade was completely unexpected. Shortly after trading Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers, the Cavs made their next move.

This complete and total roster overhaul is rare to see at this point of the season, but the question is worth asking: Did these teams all get better, or is it going to be more of the same problems with different faces? Were Utah and Sacramento on the right side of their deals?

Cleveland Cavaliers (Grade: B+)

Cleveland receives:

The Cavs didn't just acquire some talented pieces in Hood and Hill, but they also sent away players that just weren't working for them. Iman Shumpert has had a severely reduced role this season. Jae Crowder hasn't been the same shooter in Cleveland that he was in Boston and was providing very little defensive impact. Derrick Rose never fit well for them at any point.

In return, they get a point guard that has been solid in the past, but a disaster in Sacramento. Cleveland might be able to bring out his best and his skill set matches LeBron James perfectly. However, if Hill doesn't work then the Cavs are locked into a pretty expensive contract for the next few years.

Cleveland also got a solid 3-and-D wing in Rodney Hood. The Jazz didn't want to pay him in restricted free agency and the Cavs pounced on that. Unfortunately for them, now they have to pay Hood if they want to keep him beyond a rental, but they at least got a guy with scoring ability that can be a solid defender in the right role.

Utah Jazz (Grade: C+)

Utah receives:

Jae Crowder



Derrick Rose



The Jazz came away in a weird spot here. In one sense, they did Joe Johnson a favor by trading him. He wanted to be traded and they made it happen. They sent him to a location where he's going to lose even more, but beggars can't be choosers. However, the situation with Hood is awkward. If they weren't going to pay him then they should have traded him earlier in the season, or even last offseason, when he had much higher value.

Instead, they had to give up a solid young wing and a veteran, for a struggling Crowder. They're reportedly not planning to keep Rose so this deal was really all for just one player. However, at the same time, this makes sense in the context of having to get rid of those two pieces. Did they get the best value for Hood? Probably not, but not every asset can be turned into gold. It's not a bad trade for Utah. It just doesn't blow anything out of the water.

Sacramento Kings (Grade: D+)

Sacramento receives:

Joe Johnson



Iman Shumpert



2022 second round Heat draft pick (via Cavs)



The Kings are being punished for the George Hill deal working out as poorly as it did. Not from a background perspective, but just purely on the floor Hill didn't work with the Kings. He wanted to leave and realized quickly that the situation wasn't going to work. In the end, the Kings had to absorb two veteran contracts just to move him.

They at least got an asset of some kind with the second-round pick, and it's never bad to have Joe Johnson on a team as young as this to help out the younger players, but it doesn't make them better. The Kings didn't do anything wrong, but they also didn't do anything right.