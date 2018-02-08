NBA trade grades: Wizards save money and a roster spot by sending Mac to Hawks

The 2018 NBA trade deadline was extremely busy, with the all sorts of moves, both big and small, going down all day. With all of the activity, you may have missed one of the smaller moves, so let's go over it.

The Washington Wizards traded Sheldon Mac to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a heavily-protected second-round pick.

Let's grade the trade.

Washington Wizards (Grade: C+)

Wizards receive:

Heavily-protected second-round pick

Open roster spot

Salary cap relief

Most people probably aren't familiar with Sheldon Mac, which is understandable, because the 25-year-old guard has played just 30 games in his NBA career. And all of them were last season. Mac hasn't played at all this season after suffering a torn Achilles shortly before the season began, and is expected to miss the entire campaign.

Preferring not to pay a player who will not play this season, the Wizards decided to move him to Atlanta. In exchange, they received a second-round pick so heavily protected it will likely never convey. But the Wizards don't really care about that. They mostly wanted the salary cap relief from moving Mac's contract.

In addition, the Wizards now opened up another roster spot, which could be valuable in what is expected to be a competitive buyout market. The Wizards figure to be involved there looking for bench help down the stretch.

Atlanta Hawks (Grade: C)

Hawks receive:

Sheldon Mac

Well, Mac is unlikely to play the rest of the season, and is a free agent when it's up, so the Hawks pretty much just helped facilitate a salary dump by the Wizards. They'll likely get to keep ahold of their second-round pick at least, and probably got some cash for their troubles.

Atlanta will waive Sheldon Mac and he will remain in Washington for rehabilitation, I’m told. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 8, 2018

Other than that, there's really not much to say about the Hawks here.