NBA trade season typically sees a few dozen players dealt, but far more come close. At any given time, only a dozen or so players in all of basketball are truly off-limits. Everyone else is at least getting discussed. That is how teams typically spend this period between the Finals and the NBA Draft. They're planning their offseasons, checking in on who can be had, and adjusting from there.

So let's build a list of players that might be traded. Most of these players will ultimately stay put, but the most notable names to change teams this summer will almost certainly be on this list, and several others will likely spend time in the rumor mill. So here are 75 significant offseason trade candidates.

Stars

Pretty self-explanatory group here. These are the best players on the market, and what happens to them will dictate what happens to the rest of the league.

Jaylen Brown: The Celtics have flamed out in the postseason twice in a row due in part to Brown's ball-handling issues, and he is now eligible for a five-year, $295 million super-max extension. If Boston is at all worried about committing to a Brown-Tatum core, the time to escape is now, while Brown's value is at its highest before that new deal kicks in and the effects of the new CBA are fully understood.

Mikal Bridges: Bridges was so coveted at the trade deadline that Memphis reportedly offered Brooklyn four first-round picks for him. The Nets wisely said no, and they could now easily get far more back for him after a breakout second half of the season. Brooklyn has given no indication that it plans to move him, but ever since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets haven't exactly offered a coherent vision of their future, either. If the Nets want to rebuild, the package Bridges could net would be a great start.

Trae Young: Young rumors were rampant when Quin Snyder was hired as Atlanta's head coach. They've cooled down considerably since his strong playoff series against Boston, but the Hawks have been a play-in team two years in a row now, and they are already on their third coach of the Young era. It wouldn't be especially surprising to see the organization finally run out of patience for perhaps the worst defender in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray: Murray got to Atlanta only a year ago, but he's a near-lock to become a free agent in 2024 due to the CBA's limitations on veteran extensions. The Hawks can't pay him anywhere near his fair value due to the below-market deal he is currently playing on, so for him to earn the money he deserves, he'll have to become a free agent next summer. If the Hawks fear losing him, they have to at least explore a deal now.

Bradley Beal: The Wizards finally seem to be committing to a rebuild, and Beal appears ready to move on to a contender. He'll have unusual control over the process thanks to his no-trade clause, but when the dust settles, expect him to be on another team for next season.

Karl-Anthony Towns: Eventually, Minnesota is going to have to reckon with the flexibility it lost to land Rudy Gobert. Their only feasible path to regaining it would be a Towns trade, and after back-to-back poor playoff runs, Minnesota might not miss him all that much. The Timberwolves rebuilt around a defensive identity while Towns was injured this season, and could easily pivot into a similar approach if Towns is moved this summer.

Zion Williamson: The Pelicans reportedly want to move into the top three of the draft to land Scoot Henderson. They have two assets capable of getting them there, and one of them is the face of their franchise. Would New Orleans trade Zion Williamson? He's only played in 114 games across four seasons. If the Pelicans feel comfortable with the rest of their team and are tired of Williamson's injuries, now might be their last chance to pull the trigger at a superstar price. One more injury might scare suitors off for good.

Brandon Ingram: Ingram is the far more reliable of the young Pelicans stars, but his upside is significantly lower. His defense comes and goes and his playmaking hasn't developed as the team surely hoped, but Ingram can score, and players of his size that can shoot, drive and beat elite defenders one-on-one are few and far between.

Damian Lillard: Another offseason, another few months of "will they or won't they" speculation. If Portland manages to turn the No. 3 overall pick into one of the players in this category? Lillard likely retires a Blazer. If not? He's already said he isn't interested in a rebuild. Keep an eye on Portland in late July and early August. For now, all signs point to Lillard remaining with the Blazers. We'll see if their resolve holds after a quiet offseason and the reality of another year in the lottery sets in.

Pascal Siakam: Siakam is extension-eligible this offseason, but after missing out on All-NBA honors this season, he won't be eligible for the super max. That likely suits the Raptors just fine, but without that bullet, it isn't clear that they will be able to convince him to stay in Toronto long-term. After all, the Raptors didn't ink Siakam to a new deal last offseason.

DeMar DeRozan: DeRozan will turn 34 next season and is on an expiring contract. The Bulls aren't exactly known as lavish spenders. If they're afraid of what his next contract might look like, they'll listen to offers from better teams this summer. As badly as the Bulls might want to remain in the play-in hunt, there's just no reason to keep a player you have no intention of re-signing.

Fading stars

Once upon a time, these players would have fallen under the star umbrella. Age and injuries have deprived them of that status. Now? Their teams appear ready to move on.

Chris Paul: Early reports suggested Paul, whose contract is guaranteed for only around half of its $30.8 million cap figure, would be waived for cap savings. Things aren't as clear now, especially since an opposing team could theoretically trade for Paul before his June 28 guarantee date to take advantage of that partial guarantee themselves. There's a good chance Paul is off of the Suns next season, but it's not clear how he'd leave or where he'd go.

Kyle Lowry: Lowry emerged as a key rotation player during Miami's playoff run, but his regular season was far less encouraging and at 37 years old, his primary value is now as a hefty expiring contract. If the Heat do manage to land Beal as many have predicted, Lowry will likely be in the deal for cap purposes.

Gordon Hayward: Plenty of contenders would love to have even this older, less durable version of Hayward... but probably not at $31.5 million. Hayward could be dealt for worse long-term salary, or he could be dealt as part of a bigger deal (say, perhaps, to the Pelicans in a deal involving the No. 2 pick) and then waived.

Buyer's remorse

Almost every player in this group has meaningful on-court value, but for one reason or another, their team seems to have soured on them as long-term pieces.

Deandre Ayton: The Suns matched a max offer sheet Ayton signed with the Pacers less than a year ago, but after another ugly playoff exit, their relationship appears fractured beyond repair. The problem? Ayton hasn't done much to help his trade value over the past year. He's an expensive player at the league's cheapest position, clamoring for more shots while playing inconsistently on defense and almost never getting to the line. Ayton's pedigree as a No. 1 overall pick gives him some value, but there's a reason the Nets didn't nab him in the Durant deal: his value is pretty limited at the moment.

Jordan Poole: The words "tax hell" don't do justice to just how severe Golden State's financial woes are about to become. There are scenarios in which the Warriors run a half-billion-dollar payroll next season. That is unacceptable even to a high-revenue team like Golden State. One of their five core salaries has to go, and after an extremely disappointing follow-up to his breakout 2021-22 campaign, Poole is the likeliest player on the chopping block. He's owed $140 million over the next four years, but someone will take a chance on his upside.

Zach LaVine: Reports have already indicated that the Bulls are sniffing around LaVine's market, though they've set a high price. He could easily be in the "stars" category, but his market will illustrate a broader trend: the days of giving max deals to any low-end All-Star are likely gone in this new CBA environment. LaVine has four years of max money left on his deal and a lengthy history of knee injuries. There aren't going to be many teams eager to pay him all of that money, and for now, the Bulls don't appear to be among them.

Ben Simmons: Simmons may never again be healthy, physically or mentally. If Simmons is traded this offseason, it will likely be as either matching salary in a star trade or, perhaps more likely, as a straight cap dump. But Simmons made an All-NBA team three years ago. He's still only 26. He must have something left in the tank... right?

John Collins: The Hawks signed Collins to a five-year deal only two summers ago and have been trying to trade him ever since. They haven't found a deal for the same reasons they've been looking for one: all-offense power forwards with inconsistent jump shots just aren't that valuable, and Collins owed almost $80 million over the next three seasons. If the Hawks could get good value for Collins they would've done so already. At this point, it's really just a matter of whether or not they can move him for anything.

Richaun Holmes: The smallest contract on this list by far, Holmes is owed less than $25 million over the next two years. However, he fell out of Sacramento's rotation entirely, and the stakes are pretty meaningful here. The Kings have pathways to pretty significant cap space this offseason, and if they can get off of the Holmes contract, that space only increases. If they can do so without giving up a first-round pick, they'll likely try to do so.

The player option bunch

These players may choose to change teams through free agency, and as such, have the leverage to try to seek a trade with their player option if they want to.

Kristaps Porzingis: Porzingis likely could've expected a long-term commitment had he opted out under the old, "let's win 35 games" regime. But with Michael Winger kicking off a rebuild? Porzingis might have to pick up his option, because this could be his last chance at a $36 million salary. If the Wizards do rebuild, they don't have much reason to keep Porzingis, so expect them to poke around his market once their Beal business is settled.

Draymond Green: Poole is the least valuable of Golden State's five big salaries, but Green is the most volatile. If the Warriors decide they are ready to move on after a season that started with him punching a teammate and could have ended with him getting suspended for stomping on Domantas Sabonis, the two sides could work together to help Green find a new team through an opt-in-and-trade.

Gary Trent Jr.: Nick Nurse seemed to sour on Trent last season, but Nick Nurse is no longer the coach of the Raptors. Toronto's glut of high-end salaries for non-star players suggests that someone needs to move, and if Trent doesn't like his free-agent prospects, the Raptors would likely cooperate in finding him a new home. If he opts out, though, it likely means he has an idea of what's to come in free agency.

Jordan Clarkson: Clarkson had a great year for the Jazz last season, but with Collin Sexton in place in a similar role, odds are the Jazz are ready to move on. His value is theoretically low enough for him to sign for the mid-level exception, but if some team is particularly interested, they could try to grab Clarkson at his option number in a trade.

"We'd hate to trade him but we need matching salary"

These players aren't exactly on the trading block, but their teams likely have ambitions that their contracts will be needed for.

Tyler Herro: Miami's preferred construction of a Beal deal likely involves Lowry as the primary matching salary. Washington would much rather have Herro. Who wins that negotiation? That depends on how many other offers the Wizards get, and that Beal is willing to accept.

Anfernee Simons: Most rumored Blazers trades are centered around the No. 3 overall pick, but as promising a prospect as that pick will represent, it won't match salaries on a star. Portland will need to add another big contract to add anyone of note, and with Shaedon Sharpe looking like the better long-term bet, Simons could be partnered with that No. 3 overall pick to land a big fish.

Julius Randle: Randle's two-time All-NBA status would seemingly make him a valuable trade asset... but back-to-back poor playoff showings limit his appeal. The Knicks want to land a star, and the matching salary they send out will likely depend on what kind of player they get back. If they acquire a top big man? Randle almost has to be in the trade, as he makes little sense alongside a better power forward or center.

RJ Barrett: And if the Knicks go for a wing or a guard? Then keeping Randle becomes a bit more palatable, and Barrett, the more valuable of the two despite his inconsistency, probably turns into the matching salary.

Tobias Harris: Harris has been among the NBA's worst long-term contracts for years, but now? He's a $40 million expiring salary, and if the 76ers do lose James Harden, that contract is their ticket to 2024 cap space and the chance to rebuild through free agency. If they can use the Harris deal to find a Harden replacement, they'll do it, but otherwise? They're not going to be eager to surrender their pathway to flexibility.

"We wouldn't mind trading him and we need matching salary"

These are players whose teams want to be active this offseason and will freely use them as trade chips if necessary.

Evan Fournier: He fell out of the rotation, but he has a team option for the 2024-25 season. That's a perfect recipe for matching trade salary.

Duncan Robinson: Robinson is owed around $47 million guaranteed over the next three seasons and the Heat are already well above the luxury tax line for next season. Despite his strong playoff performance, Robinson almost has to be moved for the Heat to remain financially viable.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: The last thing the Mavericks need right now is another all-offense guard. Dallas would love to turn Hardaway's expensive contract into a defensive upgrade.

Victor Oladipo: Oladipo will almost certainly pick up his player option for next season, but like Robinson, he'll likely be a cap casualty. The Heat looked just fine without him in the playoffs.

Davis Bertans: Everything we said about Hardaway applies to Bertans, except he's even less valuable defensively because of where he falls on the positional spectrum. Dallas needs its bigs to defend.

Marcus Morris: Morris seemingly fell out of favor as last season progressed, and his defense has fallen off of a cliff lately. The Clippers have more wings than they know what to do with (literally, as we're about to cover), but would probably love to use one or two of their salaries for an upgrade at guard or center.

Robert Covington: Covington fell out of the rotation entirely for lengthy stretches last season because Ty Lue didn't trust him on offense. There are still plenty of coaches who would love Covington's defense and accept his streakiness as a shooter.

Team options, partial guarantees and non-guarantees

These players could all be back with their old teams this offseason, and they could all be waived do their limited guarantees, but if their team needs matching salary for a move, they are sensible candidates.

Malik Beasley: The Lakers have so little guaranteed money on their books that if they want to make a significant trade, it almost has to involve one or both of their non-guaranteed contracts. Beasley is likelier with a higher cap figure and a more replaceable skill set.

Mo Bamba: The Lakers might want to keep Bamba. He has the theoretical shot-blocking-plus-shooting skill set they've been looking for alongside Anthony Davis, but at $10 million, he's probably a bit overpaid given how little he played last season.

Derrick Rose: There's no way the Knicks keep Rose at $15 million next season, but if they want to make a big trade this summer, they could pair Fournier with Rose to absorb just about any non-max salary in basketball.

Alec Burks: Still a worthwhile shooter who can dribble and defend a bit. Detroit will get Cade Cunningham back this summer, so picking up Burks' option and trading him for some second-round picks makes sense.

Jonathan Isaac: When healthy, Isaac is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber defender. "When healthy" is doing a lot of work in that sentence. His contract includes several exits, and he is only partially guaranteed for next season. The Magic are extremely deep up front, but he might be a risk worth taking for someone else.

Cedi Osman: Osman is so cheap that it probably makes more sense for Cleveland to just keep him, but on the other hand, playable wings at sub-mid-level money are valuable. If the Cavs need to replenish their picks pool, they could probably get some second-rounders for Osman.

Eric Gordon: Pour one out for Gordon, whose contract would have been guaranteed had the Clippers won the championship (a realistic possibility when he landed there, we swear!) The Clippers probably aren't sweating the second apron enough to just waive him, but he falls firmly into the "nonessential" category that most Clippers role players fit into this offseason.

Garrett Temple: Temple won't provide much on the court anymore, but he's a renowned teammate and could serve a valuable role as a young team's veteran for $5.4 million as the Pelicans look for ways to save money ahead of their expected tax problems.

Gary Harris: The Magic have had several opportunities to trade Harris in the past, but haven't. He's a valuable veteran with an in-demand skill set, but if they choose to maximize cap space this summer, they could potentially waive him. If that's the plan, there should be teams calling to see if they can get him beforehand.

Cameron Payne: The Suns are looking into every conceivable way of improving their depth, and if that means including Payne's salary? So be it.

Kelly Olynyk: There is nobody that Danny Ainge wouldn't trade, and that includes his former Celtics. With Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler establishing themselves as the frontcourt of the future, the Jazz are likely open to just about anything else on the trade market.

Kevin Porter Jr.: Houston has made no secret of its interest in James Harden and other veteran guards, and if the Rockets land one, Porter is likely the odd man out of a crowded backcourt. Porter, who has a spotty history within locker rooms, has one of the most unique contracts in basketball: only one of the next four seasons is guaranteed, and he can be waived without penalty after the 2023-24 season. If someone wants to take a low-risk flier on him, that opportunity is likely available.

Second-draft candidates

"Second-draft" candidates are players who were previously selected relatively high in the NBA Draft, but for one reason or another, haven't succeeded with their original team. However, they still have talent and could flourish in the right situation. Think Rui Hachimura with the Lakers last season.

Jalen Green: Houston is surely in no rush to move Green even if Harden does return. But if they want to add another high-level veteran, he is their best remaining trade asset, and the presence of both Porter and a possible guard with the No. 4 overall pick gives Houston a somewhat bloated backcourt. He would only move for something very valuable, but Green's upside remains extremely high, and now might be the time for another team to take a stab at him.

Jonathan Kuminga: Golden State's tax problems are already dire, but things will only get worse in two years, when theoretical extensions for Kuminga and Moses Moody kick in. Reports have already indicated that the Warriors have explored trading Kuminga for a top draft pick with the idea of resetting that extension clock, and if they do so, someone will be getting a very high-upside player at a premium position.

Jalen Suggs: Orlando has a bit of a guard glut with Suggs, Anthony, Markelle Fultz and possibly the No. 6 overall pick in the backcourt. Someone is going to get squeezed there, and who it is will come down to what skill sets the Magic prioritize. Suggs is the best defender of the group, but he hasn't yet maximized the offensive upside he showed at Gonzaga.

Cole Anthony: Anthony is the opposite of Suggs. He's been Orlando's gunner for the past several years, and now that he's extension-eligible, the Magic will have to make a decision on his future shortly.

Chris Duarte: The Pacers have absolutely nothing at forward, but are juggling minutes between Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Chris Duarte at the guard spots. Duarte is probably the odd man out here. He had a great rookie season but struggled as a sophomore. Plenty of teams were interested when he was a draft prospect, including the Lakers and Warriors.

Isaac Okoro: Okoro has never developed offensively as the Cavs hoped when they picked him No. 6 overall in 2020, and when they played the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, they barely used him after it became clear that New York would not guard him. Okoro still has value defensively, but if the Cavs don't want to pay him, the time to move him is now.

Obi Toppin: The Knicks pretty consistently win Toppin's minutes, which would be a much bigger deal if he got more of them. Tom Thibodeau's steadfast commitment to playing his starters 40 minutes every night has limited Toppin's playing time, and now that he is eligible for an extension, someone else deserves a chance to showcase him properly.

James Bouknight: Bouknight has played just 65 games across his two NBA seasons, and with Charlotte's crowded backcourt, he seems like a classic "change of scenery" player.

Killian Hayes: We saw signs of life offensively from Hayes in the middle of the season, when he managed to post league-average shooting numbers across a full month, but those stretches are few and far between. Hayes is a strong defender that does plenty of little things well, but he's now extension-eligible on a team committed to Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt. Someone will take a flier on him if Detroit is ready to move on.

Positional logjams

These players probably wouldn't be on the market under normal circumstances, but their teams are so deep at their positions that they have to at least consider moves.

Buddy Hield: We covered Indiana's guard glut with Duarte, but Hield's future probably needs to be settled now because he is on an expiring contract. If the Pacers don't plan to re-sign him, there are plenty of teams that would love to have a shooter of his caliber.

Terry Rozier: The Hornets probably shouldn't have re-signed Rozier in the first place considering LaMelo Ball's role as their long-term point guard, but if Charlotte winds up picking Scoot Henderson as well? There is just no way this team can justify paying Rozier $75 million over the next three years to be a third guard.

Every Pistons Center. James Wiseman, Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are all on this team. None of them can shoot. All of them need minutes to develop. I don't care who they keep (though Duren is the best of the group), but someone has to go. You can't play four centers.

Good veterans on reasonable contracts

None of these players are guaranteed to move, but all are possibilities for the right offer. There are no stars in this group, but there are plenty of players that could help a winning team.

OG Anunoby: Several teams made compelling offers for Anunoby at the trade deadline, but nobody managed to pry him out of Masai Ujiri's grip. Now Anunoby is only a year away from free agency, and reports have indicated he wants a role that will allow him to handle the ball more. If Toronto is prepared to give it to him, they might be able to keep him. If not, after losing Kyle Lowry for pennies on the dollar and potentially Fred VanVleet for nothing, the Raptors might finally need to relent and trade a key player preemptively.

Bojan Bogdanovic: The Pistons seemed perfectly comfortable keeping Bogdanovic at the deadline, and he's the only high-end shooter on their entire roster, so he does serve a developmental purpose even if the Pistons aren't ready to win right now. But he's a 34-year-old on an otherwise young team, and such players are almost always at least somewhat available if you offer enough.

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bogdanovic made plenty of sense in Atlanta as a secondary ball-handler, but with Murray in place, there just isn't a compelling reason for Atlanta to pay a third guard with injury issues $18 million. If they can flip him for defensive help or to replenish their draft coffers, they'd surely love to do so.

Royce O'Neale: Brooklyn has as many wings as the Clippers but with far less individual shot creation. In a perfect world, they'd turn some of the former into some of the latter, or at least the draft capital to find more of it. O'Neale will make only $9.5 million this season, so just about any team could reasonably acquire him.

Dorian Finney-Smith: Finney-Smith is the more valuable of Brooklyn's available wings, but after showing significant improvement as a shooter in recent years, he declined to 30.6% from 3-point range in Brooklyn. His trade value comes down to how reliable teams believe his jump shot will be because he remains a stellar perimeter defender.

Doug McDermott: McDermott's shooting will always be the headline, but he's evolved into a much more complete player in recent years. He can put the ball on the deck a bit, and while he's hardly a good defender, he's big and smart enough to survive under most circumstances. The Spurs likely aren't eager to move him, but considering the overhaul their roster is likely to undergo with Victor Wembanyama incoming, they'd probably listen.

Maxi Kleber: Every Maverick not named Luka Doncic is seemingly available this offseason, but Kleber is the best of their role players. Tall shooters who have defended Kawhi Leonard in a playoff series are rare, but Kleber's durability issues make him a tough fit on a Mavericks team that needs to raise its floor.

Alex Caruso: Chicago reportedly wanted a haul for Caruso at the deadline, but has that changed with the news that LaVine is available? There isn't a more versatile defensive guard in all of basketball, and while Caruso's shooting is iffy, he can fit onto just about any offense as a cutter and connective passer.

Grayson Allen: There's likely only room for one expensive reserve wing in Milwaukee as the Bucks stare down the second apron. Allen's shooting was prized under Mike Budenholzer, but will Adrian Griffin feel the same way about a player with several other weaknesses?

Pat Connaughton: Connaughton isn't Allen as a shooter, but he's a far more versatile player overall. He's three years older, though, and Milwaukee has such an old roster in general that any youth it has needs to be valued.

Look, they're probably not moving, but we have to mention them

There's no easy category for these two players, so let's just stick them under this umbrella.