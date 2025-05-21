The NBA trade rumor mill is starting to heat up even as the conference finals are taking center stage for the league. For the other 26 teams, the focus is already on the offseason and what they can do to improve their roster, so it's not surprising that we're getting little nuggets about what teams may be thinking as the NBA Draft and free agency near.

We've already gotten the latest intel on Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation, as the Warriors may be a possible trade partner, and the Lakers are only interested in trading Austin Reaves if it nets them a top-tier big man. Antetokounmpo will certainly dominate the trade market this summer, but he's not the only one who could be on the move. With that in mind, here are the latest trade rumors circulating around the league.

76ers not looking to trade Paul George

The Sixers lucked into the No. 3 pick in next month's draft, and everyone will be watching to see what they do. There have already been reports suggesting that Philadelphia is open to shopping the third overall pick, and Jake Fischer is reporting that it's more likely for the Sixers to trade down, not out of the draft entirely. Another far more important tidbit is that Philadelphia may not actually be looking to trade George.

"Recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George's trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread. There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own," Fischer wrote Wednesday

It wouldn't have been entirely surprising if the Sixers decided to move on from George, but after an injury-riddled season for him, Joel Embiid and several other key players on this Sixers roster, it makes sense that Philly wants to give this another shot to see if this squad can win a title. It would also be incredibly difficult to trade George right now because of the injuries he dealt with last season, as well as the $162 million he's owed over the next three years.

Phoenix Suns looking for a center this summer

There are a myriad of things on the Suns' checklist this summer, starting with hiring a new head coach, which they've narrowed down to nine candidates. There's also figuring out if Kevin Durant will be on the roster next season, as he was heavily shopped at the trade deadline. Beyond that, though, the Suns are apparently in the market for a center, per Fischer.

The Suns tried to solve that problem at the deadline by trading the disgruntled Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards. But Phoenix is looking for a "starting-level center," which means the Suns don't view Richards as the solution. The issue, however, is that the Suns will be far from the only team on the hunt for a starting-caliber center, with the Lakers as another team on the hunt for a big man. Fortunately, there should be plenty of names on the trade market this summer, with guys like Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Walker Kessler as names who have been floated around as trade chips this offseason.

But finding a center who fills the role the Suns want will be the challenge. Do they want an athletic rim-rolling big like they had in DeAndre Ayton back when this team was winning 60+ games. Or do they want a rim protector who may not have a versatile offensive game but can be your defensive anchor. That question will probably be determined by who the Suns hire as their next head coach, and whether Durant remains on this team next season.

Celtics would have to attach a pick to trade Jrue Holiday

There's been plenty of speculation around what the Celtics are going to do this summer with an expensive roster that is headed for a shakeup of sorts. Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury dramatically changes Boston's outlook next season, and will influence what moves they make this summer as well. The two names that have been mentioned the most as trade candidates are Kristaps Porziņģis, who will be on an expiring contract next season, and Jrue Holiday.

As far as Holiday goes, Fischer reports that if Boston were to trade Holiday, some draft compensation would have to be attached if they want to get a deal done. That's not entirely surprising given Holiday's age (he'll be 35 when next season starts) and because of the $104 million he's owed over the next three seasons. Holiday was an integral piece on Boston's championship team a season ago and is one of the best defensive guards in the league. That said, he also dealt with injuries this season, including missing three games in the first round against the Orlando Magic, and, again, is about to turn 35.

Holiday brings a lot to the table, but according to Fischer, any team thinking about taking on the veteran guard would need some extra incentive for the risk that he either gets hurt or his play regressing as he ages.