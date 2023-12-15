Trade season is upon us in the NBA. While the deadline isn't until Feb. 8, this date, Dec. 15, acts as an unofficial start to trade season around the league as most players who signed new deals in free agency last summer are now trade-eligible. We might not get a ton of action until after the new year, but you can bet teams are already prepping for what is expected to be a buyer's market with very few sellers.

But even with very few sellers pinpointed right now, that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of action to follow. Because if the NBA has taught us anything with trade rumors, it's to expect at least one wild thing to occur. With that being said, here's a look at the latest rumors around the league as every team readies for trade season to begin.

Zach LaVine's trade market

There hasn't exactly been a robust trade market for LaVine, who is currently sidelined for at least four weeks with foot soreness. That's in part due to the hefty contract he's still owed -- $137.98 million over the next three years -- in an era where every team is trying to be strategic with their spending. But other factors are playing a role: injury history, his defensive liability and most recently the fact that the Bulls have actually looked competent and watchable without him. Add all that up and the Bulls have very few dancing partners to get a deal done for LaVine.

The team most linked with the All-Star guard has been the Lakers, but there hasn't been any traction on that front. The Philadelphia 76ers have also been mentioned as a possible destination. However, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reports that the Sixers aren't expected to make any major moves until closer to that Feb. 8 deadline. The Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as a "team to monitor" as a possible suitor for LaVine, and while it's unclear if the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in the sharpshooting guard, the Bulls did approach the Cavs about a possible LaVine for Darius Garland swap. But given the latest injury to Garland -- a fractured jaw that will have him sidelined for a few weeks -- perhaps Chicago has cooled off on that idea.

It sounds like we may not get a LaVine trade soon based on all that intel, which isn't entirely surprising given we're only a quarter of the way into the season and most teams are still eyeing the postseason. That could change quickly with a major injury or a team just wanting to make a splash, but it seems like LaVine isn't going anywhere just yet.

Toronto's many assets

Once again, teams are circling the Raptors like vultures as they will be faced with major decisions on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Fischer reports that both players are garnering interest from the same teams with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings all at the top of the list. The Hawks have specifically been connected to Siakam going back to this past offseason when they tried to pull off a trade for the champion forward. And as far as the Pacers and Kings go, while they both are interested in Siakam, their bigger priority would be to land Anunoby, per Fischer. If the Kings were to enter trade talks with the Raptors about Anunoby, Toronto would reportedly target Keegan Murray in return.

But beyond Siakam and Anunoby, another name that could be available is Gary Trent Jr., per Fischer, who is also in the final year of his contract. Trent Jr.'s production has dipped from last year, as has his efficiency, but he's still a consistent 3-point threat that would be a valuable addition to a championship-caliber team.

Jazz willing to part ways with Lauri Markkanen?

Several teams reportedly have inquired about Markkanen, who earned his first All-Star nod with Utah last season. But as Fischer reports, the Jazz aren't hurrying to move him, especially after they were a team rumored to be interested in acquiring Damian Lillard and then Jrue Holiday over the summer. But Utah is said to be "willing to listen to calls on everyone," including Markkanen if the price is right. With an 8-16 start to the season, perhaps Utah could become more inclined to trade Markkanen if their season keeps trending the way it is. The teams that have interest in Markkanen right now are the Kings, Hawks and the Thunder, the latter of which has a treasure trove of assets that could certainly get a deal done.

TJ McConnell garnering interest on the trade market

If you watched any of the Pacers' in-season tournament run then you likely thought at one point, "Man, McConnell sure would look great in a [insert desired team name] jersey." He's been a key piece in Indiana's blistering start, acting as a cure-all for the Pacers when Tyrese Haliburton goes to the bench. He can facilitate and score, and he's a pest on defense who has a knack for poking away balls, diving on the floor and generally making hustle plays. So it's not surprising that he's gaining interest from playoff teams, according to Fischer. But given how important he's been for Indiana, the likelihood of parting ways with him is probably unlikely unless the Pacers make a big swing ahead of the trade deadline that would require him to be moved.