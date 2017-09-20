NBA Rumors: Carmelo's camp cautiously optimistic he'll be traded by Monday

Although trade rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony have swallowed up headlines for much of the summer, the Knicks All-Star remains with the New York franchise with training camp now just days away.

Despite no progress seemingly being made on the trade front, however, Anthony and his camp remain hopeful that he'll be dealt before Monday according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News -- which marks the first day of the Knicks' training camp and media day.

Anthony's camp is cautiously optimistic that a deal will be struck before Monday, and trying not to think about the potential media circus that will take place if Carmelo is still with the Knicks. Two weeks ago, Carmelo's wife, La La, said the family thought a trade would have been completed by now.

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract that he's reportedly willing to waiver, but only for the right team. Right now that team appears to be Houston -- the long-rumored destination that was previously engaged in trade talks this summer with the Knicks.

"Mentally, Carmelo and his family have moved on to Houston," Isola reports. "Reality is another story. Hopefully, Mills and Perry will have the right answers when they address the media on Friday because the Carmelo issue isn't going away until he goes away."