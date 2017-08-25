NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers reportedly trying to deal Iman Shumpert

The Cavaliers had a slow offseason before recently making a blockbuster trade with the Celtics. They flipped Kyrie Irving into Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and a future first-round pick, but they might not be done. According to ESPN, Cleveland has been shopping around Iman Shumpert. A few of the teams he's been linked to include the Timberwolves and Rockets.

Also included in the report is information that Shumpert requested a trade early in the offseason. However, The Vertical later gave a conflicting report that, while Shumpert is being shopped, he did not request a trade.

Lost in the attention surrounding Irving's trade request is that Iman Shumpert also requested a trade after the season, multiple sources told ESPN. Cleveland was in talks to trade Shumpert and his $10.3 million contract to Minnesota or Houston, but both deals fell apart. Logic would tell you that the Cavs will remain motivated to find a team to take Shumpert.

Sources: Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert has made no trade request, but Cavaliers have actively shopped him since start of free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2017

This isn't the first time Shumpert has been on the trade block. He was rumored to be involved in trade discussions before last season's trade deadline, but obviously the Cavs ended up keeping him. It's difficult to know what kind of return Shumpert would bring in because he is just a role player, but it's likely Cleveland would be looking for cap relief on a team that is already well into the luxury tax.