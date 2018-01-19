NBA trade rumors: Cavs eyeing Kings guard George Hill to help bolster backcourt

The Cavaliers have been plagued by backcourt problems this season. A mix of injuries, mediocre play and just general lack of talent have forced Cleveland to get very creative with how it approaches the roster. Dwyane Wade, a career shooting guard, spent a good chunk of the early part of the season as their main backup point guard.

So it's no surprise to hear that the Cavaliers are looking into improving that part of their roster before this season's trade deadline on Feb. 8. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Cavs have looked into Kings guard George Hill as a possible upgrade.

In an effort to bolster their backcourt situation, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expressing interest in a trade for Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Cleveland has emerged as an interested suitor, with the Cavaliers pursuing Hill to potentially slide into a dual-guard role, starting at either backcourt position or playing as a reserve, league sources said.

Hill, by the looks of it, is pretty unhappy with the Kings. He wanted a payday contract, and got it, but the losing there has likely taken its toll. A contending team such as the Cavs could make far better use of his talents and probably keep him more motivated. It would be interesting to see if Hill falls into more of a two guard role next to Isaiah Thomas or instead becomes the primary backup guard that Cleveland has been searching for all season.

Hill hasn't played well this season as he's been turnover prone and his defense has been atrocious. However, considering his situation and motivation, it wouldn't be surprising to see an improvement in those areas if he did end up with the Cavs.