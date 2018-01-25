NBA trade rumors: Cavs, Kings not close to George Hill deal; 'significant hurdles' remain

The Cavaliers have been in the middle of numerous trade rumors in recent weeks.

And according to reports, they were finally close to completing one of the rumored deals. A trade with the Sacramento Kings for veteran point guard George Hill was apparently on the "one-yard line."

However, according to Joe Vardon, that is actually not the case. Vardon reported Thursday that there are "significant hurdles" to getting the deal done. Vardon also reported that Hill may still be dealing with a toe injury. Via Cleveland.com:

The Cavaliers and Kings are further apart on a trade for George Hill than it first appeared, sources told cleveland.com, with significant hurdles toward a potential deal remaining. One source told cleveland.com that the two sides were speaking "conceptually" about Hill and were never close; another said the Cavs sought to change the parameters of a potential trade. Also, a league source told cleveland.com that Hill may still be dealing with a sore toe that nagged him last season and forced him out of three playoff games when he was with Utah against Golden State in May.

The outline of the deal that was originally reported to be close, involved sending Hill to the Cavs in exchange for Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye.

It's hard to know what happens from here, but it seems unlikely the Cavs would simply give up on this trade front. Unless, that is, they have another deal in the works, which certainly could be the case.

Whether it's Hill or someone else, it still seems likely the Cavs will make some sort of move before the deadline.