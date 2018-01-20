NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs pursuing a deal for Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan

The Cavaliers need a jolt of energy to get them ready to make a run at the NBA Finals. They've been struggling to play complete basketball all season, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and a trade might be just what they need to get their season going.

They've already been linked to George Hill and the Kings, but according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Cavaliers are also in pursuit of Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan. The defensive-minded center would fill a big hole in the Cavaliers rotation and give them a huge amount of athleticism.

The Cavaliers are pursuing separate deala for DeAndre Jordan and George Hill in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

It remains to be seen if the Cavs have the assets to acquire one or both of their top targets, but league sources say they are in active pursuit of both. @ShamsCharania first reported Cleveland’s interest in Hill. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

This is interesting to hear, because Jordan and the Clippers are actually having a decent season. It's definitely not perfect, but considering all the injuries Los Angeles could be in a far worse place than it is right now. However, they also don't have many assets that they can move to change up their roster. So moving Jordan might be their best bet.

The Cavaliers on the other hand just need the defensive boost. Jordan is one of the NBA's best rim protectors and his screen setting ability is elite. Jordan's extreme jumping ability will allow him to climb high on pick and rolls and dominate the inside. This is the exact type of player Cleveland would want. If they can get the assets together for him.