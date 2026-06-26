NBA rumors: Celtics want haul of picks in Jaylen Brown trade; Jalen Duren dissatisfied with Pistons' offer

Free agency is around the corner, but the real intel lies in the trade market. For the last several years, the NBA's biggest offseason movement has come from trades, and this year feels no different. Already, we've seen Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Heat, LaMelo Ball sent to the Timberwolves and Julius Randle sent to the Nets. And that's just in the past week.

Right now, everyone is looking at the Celtics with Jaylen Brown, who Boston was willing to part with if it meant landing Antetokounmpo. That didn't happen, but it speaks to Boston's willingness to go big(ger) fish hunting in order to best position itself for a championship.

Let's take a look around the league and break down the latest rumors.

Jalen Duren plans to explore sign-and-trade options

Duren, a restricted free agent coming off his first All-Star nod, is reportedly "underwhelmed" by the Pistons' initial contract offer and is planning to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, per The Athletic. However, it's unclear if the Pistons would be willing to trade the big man away.

Duren is eligible for a five-year, $287.1 million extension, which would account for 30% of the Pistons' salary cap. That's a massive amount for someone who struggled mightily throughout the playoffs. After averaging career highs in the regular season, Duren was essentially neutralized on both ends of the floor by Wendell Carter Jr. in the first round against the Magic and the tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in Detroit's second-round loss to the Cavaliers.

As a result, there's a wide gap between what Duren wants on his next contract and what Detroit is willing to give him, per The Athletic, leading him to explore sign-and-trade options to play elsewhere.

This could obviously change, and there's a chance it's a negotiating tactic on Duren's part to extract more money from Detroit, especially since Duren's camp would need the Pistons to play ball in any sign-and-trade offer. Even if he signed an offer sheet with another team, because he's a restricted free agent, the Pistons are able to match whatever deal he gets from another team.

Amid the Pistons' contract negotiations with Duren, they've been busy elsewhere. They traded Isaiah Stewart to the Grizzlies for three future second-round picks on Wednesday before reportedly acquiring Oklahoma City sharpshooter Isaiah Joe on Friday for two second-round picks. Joe will bring much-needed shooting depth to a roster that desperately lacked that in the postseason. It's obvious that Detroit is serious about addressing its weaknesses after a disappointing postseason performance as the East's No. 1 seed. And while Duren had a poor showing in the playoffs, it's difficult to imagine the Pistons entertaining a trade for him unless it's to land a star.

Celtics demanding four first-round picks for Jaylen Brown?

If the Celtics plan to trade Brown, they won't be taking a subpar offer. Boston is reportedly asking for four first-round picks in exchange for the Finals MVP, per ESPN. That's a steep price, and could suggest that Boston really isn't rushing to move the Brown. It's interesting that the Celtics would want four first-round picks when they were just dangling Brown in a trade to land Antetokounmpo. Depending on the deal, they could immediately flip those picks to another team in order to acquire a different star, but you'd have to ensure that player gets you closer to winning a title, something Brown and Jayson Tatum have shown they're already capable of doing.

Trading Brown for Antetokounmpo is one thing, but signaling that you want draft assets in return seems like Boston is panicking when it doesn't need to. This is a roster that, when healthy, could easily win 50 games and make a deep run in the postseason every year. That's not just guessing; we've already seen them do it. Now, if this is a case of Brown wanting out because he truly desires to be the undisputed No. 1 option on a team, then that's a different story. But until we get more clarity on the situation, this just seems a little misguided for a team that won a title in 2024 and has many of those same guys still on the roster.

Jaylen Brown trade destinations: Six possible landing spots for Celtics star after failed Giannis pursuit Sam Quinn

If Boston is insistent on trading Brown, the Pistons are reportedly interested in a sign-and-trade that would send Duren to the Celtics, per Jake Fischer. Of course the Pistons would want that trade, but it doesn't make much sense for Boston. Sure, Duren is an excellent defender and you can spam pick-and-rolls with him, but you lose a lot of playmaking when you trade Brown, something that Boston would need to replace. Duren's postseason performance might also be concerning to Boston, though he'd be joining a team with significantly better shooting, so the paint won't be nearly as packed as it was for Detroit in the playoffs.

This comes down to how eager the Celtics are to trade Brown. If Duren is the best they can do, I'm not sure that's the smartest trade for them.

Knicks' front office, Dolan at odds over second apron

The Knicks are still celebrating their first championship in 53 years, but the cold, harsh reality is setting in that some of the players who helped them win it all might not be back next season. Well, at least according to team owner James Dolan. Almost immediately after the Knicks uncorked the champagne, Dolan went on the radio and said he doesn't want the Knicks to go into the heavily restrictive second apron. That means the Knicks might be unable to bring back the likes of Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado, all of whom were integral players in this championship run.

The way the Knicks operated during the draft -- trading out of the first round -- suggested that they plan on holding true to that plan. However, there appears to be some misalignment within the organization. New York's front office wants to go over the second apron in order to keep most of this roster intact next season, per The Athletic.

Why James Dolan's second apron comments raise big questions about Knicks' ability to keep championship roster Sam Quinn

If the front office of Leon Rose and William Wesley can convince Dolan to change his mind, then the Knicks can run it back with this team and have a great shot at defending their title. But if Dolan is unmoved, it could significantly affect the team's chances of winning another championship next season.

We've seen before what happens when a championship roster is broken up immediately after winning, just ask Mark Cuban and the 2011 Dallas Mavericks. The second apron is restrictive, and we've seen championship teams shed salary to avoid it. Will the Knicks follow suit?