NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics reportedly made 'obligatory call' to Cavs about Kyrie Irving

The Celtics are notorious when it comes to not giving up their assets. For years they've been considered one of the most asset-heavy teams in the NBA, but they've never been willing to pull the trigger on any of their valuable pieces such as draft picks or young players.

Maybe a trade that could net them Kyrie Irving will be the one that finally pushes Boston to pull the trigger on a trade involving an asset. Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers and according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Boston wants to be kept in the loop when it comes to Irving's trade request.

Most teams, including the asset-rich Celtics, have placed the obligatory call letting Cleveland know they would like to be kept in the loop, sources say. Boston could offer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and one of their golden picks -- Brooklyn's pick next season, or the Lakers/Kings pick they got from Philly in the Markelle Fultz deal. It's unclear if they would dangle all of that, but those picks could represent the young stud Cleveland needs. Regardless, a deal between the East's two best teams seems unlikely.

The fact that Boston contacted the Cavs about Irving is not surprising. When a star is on the market, it's the job of every general manager to at least make a call about that star. This seem's right up Danny Ainge's alley considering how they are always positioning themselves to acquire stars. That said, judging by Lowe's report, this probably won't go beyond a phone call.

It would be strange to see the two best teams in the Eastern Conference make a swap that could potentially help one another. Not only that, but Boston wasn't even willing to part with any of their major assets to acquire Paul George or Jimmy Butler. Why would they then turn around and trade those for Irving? Boston's in the loop, but that's about as far as it's getting.