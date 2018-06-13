NBA trade rumors: Celtics tried to acquire Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in February

The Celtics and Kawhi Leonard could sound to many like a match made in heaven. The former Defensive Player of The Year could take Boston's already incredible defense and turn the Celtics into a powerhouse on that end of the floor. He would also provide a secondary creator next to a healthy Kyrie Irving.

That match must have sounded good to Danny Ainge, too. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics made an offer for Leonard before the February trade deadline. It shouldn't be surprising to hear that the Spurs not only declined the Celtics offer but made no counteroffer. They want Leonard in San Antonio.

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to San Antonio before the February deadline, but the Spurs turned it down --- and never made a counterproposal, league sources said. San Antonio wasn't willing to discuss deals for Leonard in February. So far this spring, the Spurs remain resistant to trades.

For Leonard and the Spurs, it's been a season full of frustration and reported rifts, stemming from a quad injury that sidelined their star for all but nine games. During the season, a report came out that Leonard was choosing to sit out games despite being medically cleared. Leonard himself didn't feel comfortable playing and eventually left the team to rehab separately. The Spurs were eventually eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

It's not a surprise to see that the Celtics tried to get ahead of everybody and put themselves in the Leonard sweepstakes. With everything happening in San Antonio, and all the drama there, it would make sense for teams to at least call up and make an offer for Leonard. They might swing and miss on that offer, but it never hurts to ask.

There's still a possibility of a Leonard-Celtics pairing in the future, but that may not happen any time soon. The Spurs and Leonard have reportedly begun the healing process as they try to mend the relationship between the two sides.