As of Dec. 15, every player who signed a free agent contract in the offseason is eligible to be traded, which means we have officially entered trade season in the NBA. The action won't pick up in earnest until closer to the deadline on Feb. 8, but there's already plenty of chatter.

Heading into Christmas, here's a look at some of the latest rumors around the league.

Capela best big man available?

There are a number of playoff teams that could use help in the frontcourt, but they are finding their options rather slim. Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, who has been the subject of rumors in the past and was nearly sent to the Dallas Mavericks in the summer, could end up being the best available trade candidate, according to Jake Fischer.

After a decent start to the season, the Hawks are 6-12 in their last 18 games and have fallen to 11th place in the Eastern Conference. If they don't turn it around soon, they'll likely look to sell at the deadline, and Capela is a prime candidate to be moved. After this season he has one year left on his contract at $22.2 million, all of which is fully guaranteed.

The big man has a limited offensive skillset but is a tremendous rebounder, strong screener and solid rim protector. He wouldn't be a splashy addition, but he could certainly have an impact in the right situation.

Kuzma could get Wizards a first-round pick

The Wizards' new regime embarked on yet another rebuild this summer, and to little surprise, they are stuck at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. If it wasn't for the Detroit Pistons' historic 25-game losing streak, the Wizards' 5-23 mark would be getting much more scrutiny.

As they continue revamping their roster, they are expected to be active at the deadline. To what extent remains to be seen, but despite their record they do have some players that other teams will be interested in, including Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija.

Kuzma, of course, is the most notable name among the mix. It's unclear if the Wizards will want to move him, but if they do, he could fetch them a first-round pick, per Fischer.

The 28-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 36.1% from 3-point land. He signed a four-year, $90 million deal in the offseason, which isn't particularly expensive for a forward with his size and versatile skillset, especially as the salary cap keeps rising.