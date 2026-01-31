The NBA trade deadline can be a source of anxiety for many players, but Draymond Green isn't one of them. Despite rumors that the Golden State Warriors are aggressively pursuing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Green is taking a more laid-back approach when it comes to his future with the team.

Following the Warriors' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, Green was asked is he is concerned about being traded before the Feb. 5 deadline. The veteran said he's been around long enough to know that trades are just part of life in the NBA.

"I've been here for 16 years now," Green said. "I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. If I'm traded, that's part of the business. I ain't losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night. Incredible."

If the Warriors are going to pull off a blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo, they'll have to make the money work. The 35-year-old Green is making just shy of $26 million this season, and he has one more year left on his current contract at the same price. That does make him a possible trade chip, but the Warriors have other players who could be included in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

CBS Sports' Brad Botkin put together the best trade package that each of the top Antetokounmpo suitors could make. Green wasn't included in that hypothetical deal, and the injured Jimmy Butler was the cap casualty in that instance. Jonathan Kuminga is another player who could be on his way to Milwaukee if Golden State wanted to take a big swing.

The Warriors drafted Green with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and he's been with the team ever since. Throughout his 16 seasons, Green has played a pivotal role in four NBA championships, and he's earned NBA All-Defensive team honors nine times. This season, Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field.