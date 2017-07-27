NBA Trade Rumors: Grading the potential fits for a Kyrie Irving trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers attempted to put the demon back in the box Wednesday when it came to the ongoing drama surrounding Kyrie Irving 's trade request issued earlier this month. The Cavs talked about how the situation was "not broken" and about how they expect Irving to be with the team in training camp.

But still, rumors continue to fly regarding possible landing spots for the All-Star point guard. In a summer of wild player movement with multiple stars changing zip codes, Irving's could be the most amazing, and shape the league the most if it goes down. Here's a look at the teams reportedly in the chase for Irving.

Minnesota Timberwolves

FIT: A

The Wolves present the best combinations, none of them perfect, to set up Irving for success. They're a good team, albeit not a title contender, with good-to-great talent. Jimmy Butler would still be the team's best player, but Butler is only good enough that there would be times you could argue in Irving's favor. Butler and Irving are friends, so there's a comfort there. Scoring point guards like Irving have had success under Tom Thibodeau, most notably Derrick Rose .

With Butler on the perimeter, along with expected defensive growth from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins , Minnesota could hide Irving effectively on defense. Meanwhile, the offense would be stacked ... with individual talent. You would still be missing a primary play-maker, unless you really believe that the only thing keeping Irving back from being a primary play-maker in Cleveland was the woeful talent around him his first three seasons and then the presence of LeBron James . (It should be noted that per 100 possessions last season when James was on the bench, Irving averaged less than an assist more despite being the focal point of the offense.)

Jimmy Butler, tip of the spear. Karl-Anthony Towns, post-up weapon. Andrew Wiggins, ISO scorer. Kyrie Irving, ball-dominant scorer.

Not a play-maker among them, and Ricky Rubio is in Utah. Still, that's a lot of weaponry, and it's a young team with size and ability that could create disruption in the West.

New York Knicks

FIT: A

It's a rare moment when a player actually makes sense both to go to the Knicks and for the Knicks to acquire that player, but this is that situation. Irving is from New Jersey, so there's a homegrown kid aspect. In this situation, we'll assume Carmelo Anthony has moved on in trade and that Kristaps Porzingis has stayed. The Knicks provide a clean slate, with a new general manager, in a big market, with the perfect kind of secondary weapon for Irving. Porzingis' talent level and skill-set as a pick-and-roll/pop weapon is optimal to pair with Irving.

Irving needs the run of the place. And in going to New York, he would essentially be taking over for Anthony as the volume scorer without a defensive game, albeit significantly more efficient. An interesting side component is that Irving might do some unreal things in Jeff Hornacek's system, which frees up guards just like Irving. That might be a short-term benefit, but it's worth considering.

New York is the stage he wants, even if it means a steep drop in team success. That's what Irving is asking for by leaving the Cavs in the first place.

Miami Heat

FIT: A

The lifestyle, the organization's structure, their need for an alpha, it all makes sense. Irving would provide the Heat with a long-term star to build around, a player they can put at the forefront of their organization to lure future free agents. They also have the foundation of a team to put around Irving. The Irving-Dion Waiters dynamic is complicated, but they also haven't played together in several years, and both are different players and people now. Irving and Whiteside would likely work well, though Irving isn't the best lob passer, which Whiteside needs.

The Heat roster is full of shooters and versatile defenders, which is exactly what you need around Irving. With Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson , they have other play-makers, and young talent that might improve. Irving's best chance of success as a clear No. 1 option lies with Miami.

Phoenix Suns

FIT: B

There's talk that Irving wants his own team, the spotlight like John Wall has in Washington Huskies . In Phoenix, Devin Booker would be his Bradley Beal . Irving would instantly be the best player on the team, and have a young core that would come into its own with Irving at the helm. Irving would have free reign. If anywhere is going to build around him almost entirely, it's Phoenix.

At the same time, the talent pool in Phoenix is thin. If Booker remains inefficient, if Josh Jackson or Marquese Chriss never live up to their potential, then Irving could be stuck on a rebuilding team indefinitely. Phoenix's flexibility is a gift and a curse. The Suns don't have enough in place to restrict them from success with Irving, but they're poorly positioned to provide an optimum situation as well.

Denver Nuggets

FIT: D

The Nuggets' success last season was built entirely on ball movement offense centered on moving the offense through Nikola Jokic and his passing ability. They've supplemented that with Paul Millsap . Irving might be the best player on the team if they were to trade for him, but his style runs counter to what their team is built upon, and blowing it up for Irving might not yield superior results.

Denver is not a great fit for him, either. A small market where he would be vying for top billing against Jokic, and his defensive liabilities would be exacerbated by Denver's terrible team defense. Denver can't get a player of Irving's caliber, but the way this lines up just isn't quite right.

San Antonio Spurs

FIT: C

The Spurs can make anyone fit. But Irving is not going to be the best player on the team; that's clearly Kawhi Leonard . At the same time, Leonard doesn't need the ball in his hands constantly, and Irving can play Tony Parker 's role (amplified) well. Irving is an exceptionally smart player, no matter what shape he thinks the Earth is. That will work in the Spurs' locker room.

More than anything, the Spurs have shown, over and over, an ability to adapt their system to any personnel. But that doesn't mean it will make the most of what they can do. Irving's high-dribble offense runs counter to their basic principles. If Irving commits himself, it could work. It would give them the kind of offensive weapon they need to match the Golden State Warriors .

However, the Spurs have always valued players who never let ego get in the way of winning. Irving is doing just that by leaving the Cavaliers. Moreover, their strength has been their defense. Would Irving help the Spurs? Absolutely. Is he necessary for their success? No.

Los Angeles Clippers

FIT: A

Truth be told, a better outcome for all parties, it would seem in retrospect, would have been if the Clippers had traded Chris Paul for Irving. The Clippers would have gotten a long-term option to pair with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan , who aligns with their age more closely, and LeBron James would have been able to play with his friend Paul, the point guard he needs.

But since Paul is in Houston, the only remainder is the possibility of Irving joining the Clippers. It would put the Clippers back firmly into the playoff picture on an indefinite timeline, and give Griffin a scoring force equal to his own. Irving isn't as good as Paul, but in some ways, he might fit better, given his ability to take over the game for long stretches with scoring. Doc Rivers would provide a coach that would enable him, and the Los Angeles market would give him the star status he's looking for.

This would work well.