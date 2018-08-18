NBA trade rumors: Heat not interested in deal with Rockets involving Ryan Anderson

Just a few months ago, the Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Since then, not much has gone right for the team. Chris Paul got hurt and they ended up losing that series, then they lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, replacing them with Michael Carter-Williams and Carmelo Anthony.

Knowing their GM, Daryl Morey, it should be expected that the Rockets will continue to explore ways to bolster their depth for another deep playoff run, as MCW and Anthony project to be downgrades. One way they may do that is by trying to deal Ryan Anderson. The sharpshooting, but defensively limited forward has been a subject of trade rumors for so long that it's hard to even really get a grasp at what is a legit rumor and what isn't.

One that you can cross off your list -- regardless of how close it ever was to being reality -- is a move that would send Anderson to the Heat in exchange for the likes of Tyler Johnson or James Johnson. According to a report from Barry Jackson, the Heat are not interested in acquiring Anderson. Via the Miami Herald:

Regarding rumors about a Heat trade involving Houston forward Ryan Anderson, that's not something that interests Miami at this time, according to a league source. Both USA Today and ESPN have floated the idea of Houston trading Anderson and a draft pick to Miami for Tyler Johnson or James Johnson. But while that would appear to interest the Rockets, it's not something the Heat has found appealing. Acquiring Anderson would increase Miami's luxury tax bill, because Tyler Johnson is making $19.2 million each of the next two years compared with $20.4 million and $21.3 million for Anderson. James Johnson is due to make $14.4 million, $15.1 million and $15.8 million the next three seasons, but the Heat values his skill set.

Thus, the Rockets will have to continue their search for bench help elsewhere. The good news for them, is that they really have all the way up until the trade deadline in February -- and even past that if they delve into the buyout market -- to try and improve their squad.

Yes, they probably would have preferred if things went a bit differently this summer, but their main goal is getting healthy and ready for the playoffs. That isn't to say the regular season doesn't matter, especially in the loaded Western Conference. But it does mean that they have some time to figure out their final group.