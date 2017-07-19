NBA trade rumors: How Carmelo Anthony fits with Rockets if he's dealt to Houston

Talk of a trade sending Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks to the Houston Rockets has been hot since Anthony reportedly said he would waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets or Cavaliers. A reported deal sending Melo to Houston was in the works before the Knicks stalled talks when new GM Scott Perry took over. But with Anthony reportedly not interested in rejoining the Knicks and pushing for a deal with Houston, let's take a look at what the Rockets look like with the 10-time All-Star.

If it goes down, Anthony joins his friend Chis Paul, but there would be questions about Anthony's fit with personnel -- featuring ball-dominant James Harden alongside Paul -- and if Anthony would accept Mike D'Antoni's system, which did not occur when the two were together during D'Antoni's stint with the Knicks.

First things first: What does Anthony do for the Rockets in the standings? Not a lot, according to SportsLine's projections. If the Rockets move Ryan Anderson to fit Anthony under their cap, Houston would remain the No. 2 seed in the West -- and would project to face the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Houston Rockets Wins Win percentage Playoff Conf. seed Champion Current 54.5 66.4 percent 99.8 percent No. 2 4.3 percent With Anthony 55.7 67.9 percent 99.9 percent No. 2 6.8 percent plus/minus difference +1.2 +1.5 percent +0.1 percent 0 2.5 percent

What about on the court?

What could go right

Anthony fought D'Antoni's system with the Knicks, continuing to settle for the same inefficient jab-step jump shots that often have defined his game. Eventually, D'Antoni resigned (citing an ultimatum from Anthony), and after two playoff appearances -- capped by reaching the East semis in 2013 -- Melo and the Knicks fell into a still-continuing tailspin. In order for D'Antoni's up-tempo, rise-and-fire offensive system to work, he needs buy-in from Anthony, including:

Anthony looks like the third option after Harden and Paul. Melo would be less focal point, more weapon. He would still get up plenty of shots. As a second or third option last season, Eric Gordon registered the fourth-highest shot total of his career. Anthony would work off plays created by Harden and Paul.

He would need to pass more than ever. While Anthony was second on the Knicks in assists last season, he was in the same range for potential assists as shooters like Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson. For a player with Anthony's high usage rate (29.1 percent last season, 31.4 percent for his career), his passing numbers need to increase for success in Houston because D'Antoni's offense falls apart when the ball sticks.

He should play power forward. Anthony has always played better at that position but has been pushed away from it for various reasons. Defensively, P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza are strong on the perimeter, Anthony is not. And on offense, Melo would work best as a spot-up stretch four and a pick-and-pop screener. Pairing him with Clint Capela's size and the playmaking of Harden and Paul could create something special.

A nod to 'Olympic' Melo: Anthony's most visible contributions to a winning team have come in the Olympics, where he has earned three gold medals. And his role with Team USA has been way different from being the main man for his NBA teams. As a spot-up shooter, a transition threat and a high-volume support scorer, he's precisely the kind of player the Rockets need.

Transition 3s, spotting up and firing after catching quick passes:

Anthony even defends at a higher level in the Olympics. Watch Anthony and Paul swarm admittedly smaller, less athletic and less talented opponents:

If Anthony can adapt as he has in the Olympics, the numbers show a similar role could work in Houston. Among NBA players, he ranks in the 86th percentile in catch-and-shoot possessions, shooting a 60.3 percent effective field-goal percentage. He's in the 89th percentile on short-range jump shots and efficient in the post with his back to the basket and face-up. He has the tools.

What could go wrong

Anthony has been a ball-dominant, offense-stopping, low-efficiency, high-volume chucker -- tendencies standing in stark contrast to what the Rockets do.

But among players who played at least 20 minutes per game last season, Anthony was outside the top 50 in time of possession per game and per touch, as well as dribbles per touch, via NBA.com -- signs he could be adaptable. Yet he was still third in the number of isolation possessions per game (behind the two highest-usage players in the league, Russell Westbrook and Harden), and he has a significantly lower pass-rate in those situations.

There also has to be concern on a philosophical level. Beyond D'Antoni's influence, the Rockets play what's known as "Moreyball," the analytics-based system where the most efficient shots are dunks and layups, followed by 3-pointers, then free throws. Mid-range shots are inherently flawed. Anthony took the second-most mid-range shots in the league per game last season, which could cause issues.

Paul is another player who likes mid-range shots, and D'Antoni specifically addressed CP3's game at the point guard's introductory news conference, saying, "There are exceptions to the rule. His mid-range game is the best in the league." And some adaptation of the mid-range is healthy. If D'Antoni, Harden, Paul and Anthony work together, everything could be great.

But this team's philosophy was set up by D'Antoni and Morey, who believe their principles are the best way to play. They are adding one player (Paul) and potentially another (Anthony) who have always asserted an alternate view. It's something to keep an eye on.

Regarding Anthony's defense, it's not good. The Knicks were seven points worse defensively with him on the court vs. off per 100 possessions last season. But if the offensive concern is adding Anthony to Paul, the defensive concern is adding Anthony to Harden. Harden was fine last season defensively, though he still had stretches where he disappeared. Paul, Ariza and Tucker could help manage for that, but it's worth considering.

Adding it up

The Rockets adding Anthony represents a risk because he can opt into free agency after next season. He's also left a trail of frustrated coaches and executives in his wake, though he's also a singular talent in a Warriors-era league that demands any contender field multiple All-Stars.

Anthony and D'Antoni actually have reunited on Team USA in 2012, when the Houston coach was an assistant for Mike Krzyzewski, and Anthony reportedly is ready to sacrifice to win. If true, the move could turn out like the additions of Gordon and Anderson, which were met with consternation in Clutch City and yielded the third-best record in the league.

If this goes down, it's going to be a wild ride.