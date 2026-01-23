The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away, and so far it looks like we may not get a ton of action like we did last year. After 25 trades last year, we've seen only one this time around -- so far.

A lot would have to happen between now and Feb. 5 to get even close to that number. For the time being, though, the trade market appears to be as chilly as this frigid cold front currently sweeping the midwest and parts of the south. But let's take a look at the latest intel involving some of the biggest trade candidates like Ja Morant and Anthony Davis, as well as some eyebrow-raising comments made by LeBron James that questions if he'll actually remain in Los Angeles past the trade deadline.

LeBron James comments on his future with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately as an explosive ESPN article detailed a dysfunctional behind-the-scenes look at Jeanie Buss' tenure as team governor involving a ton of family drama. There was a specific portion of that piece that categorized Buss' relationship with James as one that was souring, though she's refuted those claims.

Still, though, it left James to answer questions regarding the matter. He pretty much shrugged it off.

"Quite frankly, I don't really care about articles. I don't care about stories. I don't care about podcasts and all that type of s---. It don't bother me," James said. "I don't care how someone feel about me."

Lakers' LeBron James responds to Jeanie Buss' reported frustrations with him: 'It don't bother me' Robby Kalland

When asked if he wanted to finish the season with the Lakers, James said "I'm good" three times with a smirk on his face while clearly uninterested in divulging more information. While that doesn't mean he's looking to be traded, he also didn't flat out say he wants to finish out his contract with the Lakers.

James might just be shrugging off the idea of trade rumors around him like he did with the response to the Buss article, so perhaps we're reading too much his response. It's not like there's been a ton of legitimate trade chatter surrounding him, either. There have been hypotheticals about what teams could do to try and get him, but no real smoke suggesting the Lakers are even interested in moving him.

But it wouldn't be a trade deadline without cryptic messages and responses from the face of the league, even at 41 years old.

Warriors unlikely to trade Jimmy Butler after ACL tear

Jimmy Butler's ACL tear is a gut punch for Golden State Warriors and whatever slim chances they had at making a run in the playoffs and for the 36-year-old Butler himself, who may be sidelined until after the trade deadline next season. He was getting into a groove with the Warriors, and now that's all gone away. And because this is a business, one of the first questions asked in response to his injury is, "Should the Warriors trade him?"

But before people start firing up the trade machine, it sounds like the Warriors aren't really considering it. Jake Fischer is reporting that the Warriors are "unlikely" to trade Butler, in part because of the positivity and leadership he's brought to the locker room since being traded to the team in February 2025. However, Fischer also added that if a "very short list of superstars" which basically only includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, listed Golden State as a preferred landing spot, then their stance on trading Butler would obviously change.

Ja Morant's trade market is quiet

Despite the Memphis Grizzlies making it known that they're willing to listen to offers on Ja Morant, there haven't been a ton of teams lining up to place a call. The Toronto Raptors previously held interest, though Fischer is reporting that they aren't actively pursuing the All-Star guard.

The Miami Heat were also once listed as an interested team, though it's been said that their level of interest has been "overstated." So it sounds as though the interest for Morant isn't there right now, and it's already been reported that the Grizzlies have also considered keeping him and seeing how things play out the rest of the season.

If a trade doesn't materialize before Feb. 5, then Memphis could reopen talks in the summer when more teams are able to negotiate a deal. Right now, it doesn't seem like anything is on the horizon.

No teams have active interest in Anthony Davis

With Davis sidelined for at least six weeks due to ligament damage in his left hand, it effectively extinguished any thought that a trade could be done. He doesn't need surgery, but he's still expected to miss significant time with his latest injury.

The two teams that held the most interest in him, the Raptors and Atlanta Hawks, are not in "significant" trade talks with the Dallas Mavericks regarding Davis, per Fischer. They seemed to be the only two teams with serious interest in the big man, and unless something changes, it sounds like Davis may still be in Dallas to end the season. That may not be a bad thing for the Mavericks, who can revisit trade talks regarding Davis in the summer. And if he manages to return before the season ends and rebuild some of his trade value, then it could net a positive return.

But the Mavericks have made it clear that they don't plan on trading Davis just to do it, so low-ball offers aren't going to get something done.