The NBA trade deadline is a little under two weeks away, and between now and then we'll be getting a full slate of rumors and deals. We've already seen a number of dominos fall, as Pascal Siakam was dealt to the Indiana Pacers and Terry Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The rumor mill is in full swing as all 30 teams position themselves for the future, either by trying to improve for a playoff push, or stacking up assets for the future. Here are the latest rumors circulating around the league in the lead-up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Lakers leading the pack for Dejounte Murray

The Lakers have wanted an upgrade at the point guard position for a while, and the Hawks have decided that a backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young isn't as successful as they thought it would be. The Lakers have been interested in Murray, and so far they've put together the "most aggressive" deal for the two-way guard, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. The Lakers are reportedly offering a 2029 first-round pick, a future pick swap and D'Angelo Russell. However, the Hawks are rumored to want a better player than Russell in return. There is potential for a three-way trade here, it's just a matter of finding a team that wants to take him on.

Jazz could be busy ahead of trade deadline

Utah is making Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker available for trades, per Fischer. And while they already have rookie guard Keyonte George, who has shown great promise through the first half of the season, the Jazz are still looking to upgrade at point guard. They're amongst the list of teams interested in Murray, which is somewhat confusing considering George has looked like he could be their future point guard. But there's no harm in bringing in someone of Murray's caliber, a two-way guard who can play on or off the ball. And if Utah managed to deal Sexton it would create a vacancy in the backcourt next to George. Clarkson should net the Jazz a decent haul either in the form of a first-round pick or a solid young player, as he could easily slot onto any championship-contending team as an immediate scoring threat off the bench.

Suns, Pistons and Jazz interested in Miles Bridges

Fischer reports that Bridges, who is playing on a $7.92 million qualifying offer this season, is garnering interest from a few teams around the league. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, so any transaction would require his approval, but the Suns, Pistons and Jazz have all called Charlotte. It's unclear what the Hornets could get in return for Bridges, whose value significantly decreased after he missed all of last season and the first 10 games of this one due to a 2022 domestic violence case in which he was charged with three counts of domestic violence after being accused of assaulting the mother of his two children. Bridges has a court date in February for allegedly violating a protection order stemming from the case.

It seems like everyone is in search of upgrades in the backcourt heading into the trade deadline, and Brogdon has been on the list of a few teams, per Fischer. But it won't be cheap. The Trail Blazers are asking for at least a first-round pick for the former Sixth Man of the Year, and if that's the starting price it'll likely take a bit more than just that to get a deal done. The Lakers have obviously been in search of an upgrade at point guard as they've been attached to Murray as well, and the Knicks could use the depth in the backcourt after trading Immanuel Quickley to get OG Anunoby. Fischer attributes Houston's interest in the guard being tied to his history with head coach Ime Udoka as they overlapped when both of them were in Boston. Brogdon would add a veteran presence to an up-and-coming Rockets team, who could also use the depth in the backcourt.