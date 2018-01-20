NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz wing Rodney Hood could be moved before NBA trade deadline

The Jazz are in a weird spot ever since Gordon Hayward left for Boston. Utah has a team it put together with Hayward in mind, but when he left the rest of it remained. The Jazz chose to double down on that core and add pieces to it with the hopes of winning.

One of those pieces was Rodney Hood. The Jazz wing is a solid 3-and-D type player. He's having the best year of his career in his expanded role, but at the same time Utah is well below .500 and seems more likely to compete for a draft pick than a playoff spot. So someone like Hood could potentially be flipped for something of value.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Jazz are doing just that. Utah is reportedly looking at moving Hood before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

There is a growing belief in league personnel circles that Utah could move swingman Rodney Hood before the Feb. 8 trade deadline ... with multiple teams expressing interest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

If Utah did this it would be interesting to see what interest he brings and what kind of return he'd have. He isn't going to change the fortunes of anybody's NBA season, but he can definitely provide depth to a solid NBA team out there in need of some shooting. Moving him would also give Utah a chance to cash in on an asset that, at 25 years old, is quickly approaching his prime.